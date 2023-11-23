By
The 2023-2024 season is being characterized by the emergence of a series of forwards who are dazzling in Europe. The goal is no longer the exclusive preserve of Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Mbappé, Lautaro Martínez, Morata, Immobile or Giroud. There is renovation behind.
There is a new generation of forwards who do not stop scoring goals and who are placing their name among the most coveted of the international scene. The best of them all is Victor Osimhen, point of Naples. A physical marvel capable of scoring goals in any way. The Nigerian has a price well above the rest, but the main competitions in Europe are producing great forwards. In the middle of 2023, the goal has completely changed its face.
VICTOR OSIMHEN
(24 years old, Naples)
The Nigerian is one of the most coveted forwards. Napoli signed him from Lille in 2020 and since then he has not stopped growing. Top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals. He almost had to quit football due to a facial injury that caused him to play with a protective mask.
JULIÁN ALVAREZ
(23 years old, Manchester City)
The Argentine shone in the World Cup as Messi’s companion and now City is doing it alongside Haaland. Mischievous, talented and with great aim. The one from River is showing unusual self-confidence. The little more than €20M that the citizens paid seems cheap given everything the Argentine is demonstrating.
MATHYS TEL
(18 years old, Bayern)
A bet for the future of the German giant that is now more than a reality. The Frenchman is taking advantage of the few playing minutes he has at Bayern to show that scoring goals is his thing. The arrival of Kane, instead of slowing down his progression, has given him a liberation. Bayern paid €20M to Rennes when he was 17 years old. Very good.
LOÏS OPENDA
(23 years old, RB Leipzig)
In just one year its price has multiplied. He already scored many goals at Vitesse, he continued to drill the rival goal at Lens and now he is doing it in the demanding Bundesliga with Leipzig. The Belgian has already taken giant steps to be one of the leading forwards in Europe.
ELYE WAHI
(20 years old, Lens)
Many teams were closely following Montpellier’s French striker, but Openda’s departure to Germany opened the door to Lens. €30M they paid for this promising forward and he has not disappointed. Last season he already scored 19 goals in 33 games in Ligue 1. A letter of introduction that he is not up to anyone’s standards.
VICTOR BONIFACE
(23 years old, Bayer Leverkusen)
The Nigerian’s capabilities were known, but he is dazzling under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen. In Belgium he grew up scoring goals for Union St. Gilloise and now he does it in Germany. For just €20M, Bayer got a striker from their sleeve who seems to have no limits.
SANTIAGO GIMENEZ
(22 years old, Feyenoord)
The Mexican, born in Buenos Aires, arrived in Europe for just €6M from Cruz Azul. A season and a half later, he has multiplied his value tenfold and is already strong in leading the big clubs in Spain, Italy and England. His scoring instinct makes him a highly valued player.
SERHOU GUIRASSY
(27 years old, Stuttgart)
The Guinean striker, born in France, is the big surprise of the Bundesliga. He doesn’t stop scoring goals in Germany with the Stuttgart shirt. He already performed well last year on loan from Rennes, but this season he has improved his level a lot. Stuttgart did not think twice when paying €9M for the striker. An operation that is giving him a brutal return.
GYOKERES
(25 years old, Sporting Portugal)
The Swede has exploded in Portuguese football after scoring many goals in the Championship with Coventry. At Sporting de Portugal he has landed on his feet. Rúben Amorim has found himself a great scorer who finds the goal very easily. At this point he averages one goal per game.
TEREM MOFFI
(24 years old, Nice)
Nigeria has a lot of good forwards and Moffi is one of them. He scored a spectacular double against PSG and his work is essential for Nice’s winning streak in the French league. Moffi went through football in England, Lithuania, Belgium until settling in France.
VANGELIS PAVLIDIS
(24 years old, AZ Alkmaaar)
The Greek striker has been breaking scoring records since signing for AZ Alkmaar in 2021. He has an innate ability to score goals. Very effective in front of goal, he has already reached his peak in the Dutch league and is destined for another higher level championship. It has been years since Greece had a scorer of this level.
ARTEM DOVBYK
(26 years old, Girona)
One of the great surprises that this first third of the Spanish league is leaving. The Ukrainian striker was a strong bet for Girona and is working out wonderfully. Very effective, there are already Spanish clubs that are throwing their hands at their heads for not having noticed this brilliant Dnipro player sooner. Aspiring LaLiga revelation player.
SCAMACCA
(24 years old, Atalanta)
Despite his young age, Scamacca already has an important collection of clubs under his belt. Born in Rome, he has come through the youth ranks of the two great Roman teams. He went to PSV and then returned to Italy. He shone with goals at Sassuolo. His adventure in the Premier, in the ranks of West Ham, was very irregular. Atalanta and Italy now enjoy their power in front of goal.
NICO JACKSON
(22 years old, Chelsea)
Chelsea bet heavily on the Villarreal player. He put 37 million euros on the table to be his scoring forward and the Senegalese has responded with enthusiasm. Stamford Bridge dreams of Drogba’s heir and Nico begins to take his place. It is not an easy place or challenge, but neither is scoring goals in the Premier. And he is doing it.
EVANILSON
(24 years old, Porto)
The Brazilian is shining in this edition of the Champions League in which he already has four goals. The vertical game of the Portuguese suits them wonderfully. The former Fluminense player knows very well how to exploit his speed behind the rival defense. He has been honing his aim to the point of being very lethal one on one.
RASMUS HOJLUND
(20 years old, Manchester United)
The Old Trafford club did not lose heart when it paid €75M to Atalanta for this promising Danish talent. He is a sure goal scorer and will give Manchester United a lot of joy. His domestic start has not been as good as in the Champions League, where he has five goals in four games. A start at the height of the greatest.
