By

The 2023-2024 season is being characterized by the emergence of a series of forwards who are dazzling in Europe. The goal is no longer the exclusive preserve of Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Mbappé, Lautaro Martínez, Morata, Immobile or Giroud. There is renovation behind.

There is a new generation of forwards who do not stop scoring goals and who are placing their name among the most coveted of the international scene. The best of them all is Victor Osimhen, point of Naples. A physical marvel capable of scoring goals in any way. The Nigerian has a price well above the rest, but the main competitions in Europe are producing great forwards. In the middle of 2023, the goal has completely changed its face.