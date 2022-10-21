At the ringing of the bell at the headquarters of B3, in São Paulo, on Wednesday (19), Bradesco Asset executives inaugurated a new category of funds listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. Bradesco Asset’s pioneering high yield private credit fund (BRHY11) in this market is composed of a set of fixed income securities that seek higher returns, such as debentures, certificates of real estate receivables (CRI) and agribusiness (CRA), in addition to bank deposit certificates (CDB) and bills of exchange (LC).

According to the manager, the differential of this type of fund is the balance of the portfolio, which increases the return potential. The management house informed that the purpose of trading on the B3 trading floor is the possibility of price formation in the secondary market, which increases the fund’s liquidity. In other words, the product brings into its portfolio fixed income securities that seek a higher nominal return through less conservative issuances. In addition to various assets, the fund has regional and sector diversification to minimize risks.

“The fund brings a balanced and bolder portfolio, focused on companies whose complexity requires specialized analysis, as well as structured products”, said Ricardo Eleutério, director of Bradesco Asset. “Private credit is to be highlighted. Its secondary market trading can bring new moves to the industry,” he said. For B3’s Vice President of Products and Clients, Juca Andrade, with the listing of the first fund of its category on B3, more doors are opening for qualified and institutional investors attentive to diversification. “The exposure to the fixed income market with multi-sector allocation adds to the portfolio of products that meet the demands of the increasingly demanding market,” said Andrade.