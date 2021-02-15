The normality that ended in March 2020 has not fully recovered. When the pandemic is finally over, does it make sense to act as if nothing happened? Or do the new social and economic environments, much more digitized, need new models of governance and, ultimately, a new social contract?

The fifth and last program of ‘Un País para’, the El País series that, in collaboration with Telefónica, analyzes the great challenges facing Spain in the post-Covid recovery horizon, will focus on the most social and political aspects of the digitization. Daniel Innerarity, professor of Political and Social Philosophy; Itziar de Lecuona, deputy director of the Bioethics and Law Observatory of the UNESCO Chair in Bioethics of the University of Barcelona and Christoph Steck, director of Public Policies and Internet at Telefónica, will talk about issues such as the importance of data, the weight of the technological giants and threats to the privacy of citizens.

Continue here ‘A country to think’, next Thursday 18 at 17 hours.

