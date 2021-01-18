Inter Milan will change its name and shield in a daring operation of rebranding that intends to renew the centennial Nerazzurri entity, the Italian sports newspaper announced this Monday La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Thus, the club, owned by Suning Holdings Group and chaired by Chinese businessman Steven Zhang since October 2018, will go from being called ‘Football Club Internazionale Milano’ to simply ‘Inter Milano’.

Meanwhile, its logo, created in 1908 by Giorgio Muggiani, will be simplified to revolve around the initials ‘I’ and ‘M’ – for ‘Inter’ and ‘Milano’ -, a process similar to that experienced by Juventus in Turin in 2017.

The action comes in full search for new investors by Suning, which is also expected to replace the traditional sponsorship of Pirelli by Evergrande – a mega real estate company from China – to tackle, among other projects, the construction of the new San Siro.

Source: Europa Press