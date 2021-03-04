F.A new era began for Hong Kong on Thursday. The political system of the Special Administrative Region is being restructured. The spokesman for the National People’s Congress kept the details of the reform to himself on Thursday evening. But he confirmed that “improving the Hong Kong electoral system” is on the agenda of the People’s Congress. The Chinese bogus parliament will meet for seven days from this Friday for its annual session. The 2907 delegates will approve a law that they will see for the first time this Friday.

The consultative conference that meets every year one day before the People’s Congress also sent a clear signal. There was a notable gap in its chairman’s report on Thursday. Unlike in previous years, it did not include the phrase “one country, two systems”. For 23 years it was the central concept with which the city’s autonomy rights were circumscribed. Instead, the formula is now: “Patriots rule Hong Kong”. The slogan was issued by the ruler Xi Jinping in January. In February, the Hong Kong Affairs Office made it clear that something big was being planned. The city’s political system needs to be “improved” “to ensure that the institutions of power in Hong Kong are firmly in the hands of real patriots,” said office chief Xia Baolong.

Entrepreneurs place advertisements

In the past few days, the first basic features of an electoral reform have become visible. Government sources indicated that the central government could in future have a committee check whether a parliamentary candidate was sufficiently loyal. In addition, the composition of the so-called election committee, which determines the head of government in Hong Kong, is likely to be changed. Nobody has ever been elected there who has not been designated by Beijing in advance. But the 2019 protest movement shook China’s leadership. For a brief moment it seemed possible that pro-democracy forces could win so many seats on the electoral committee that the Hong Kong tycoons could have offered themselves as kingmakers.

With the “national security law”, Beijing has largely eliminated the opposition. All that remains are the district councils, who have 117 of 1200 seats on the election committee. Beijing no longer wants to tolerate this last marginal zone of political participation. The electoral reform is also an affront for the Beijing-friendly forces. The central government is withdrawing their trust by once again bypassing the Hong Kong parliament. That was already the case with the “national security law”.

It is telling that even Beijing’s allies did not know the details of the reform on Thursday evening. “Everyone in Hong Kong is waiting for the new rules of the game,” said commentator Kam Man-fung from the FAZ’s pro-Beijing camp. There is also unrest among the ranks of the tycoons, as the “South China Morning Post” reported. In the past few days, many prominent entrepreneurs have been running advertisements extolling the phrase “Patriots rule Hong Kong”. Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong office, has long since announced that in future there will only be space for patriots in the judiciary, education and the media.

Hong Kong falls out of a well-known ranking

It is probably no coincidence that almost at the same time as the People’s Congress, 47 leaders of the opposition are on trial. Her trial should have started in April, but it was brought forward. The American China expert Jerome Cohen speaks of “an obvious attempt to ensure that they cannot comment in public when the People’s Congress imposes far-reaching changes on the Hong Kong electoral system”. Thursday was the fourth and final day of a 28-hour marathon hearing on bail requests. The court ruled that 32 of the 47 defendants must remain in pre-trial detention until the investigation is complete, even though it should last three months. The remaining 15 were granted bail. You still have to stay in jail because the prosecutor appealed.

The lawyer Jerome Cohen called the procedure in his blog a “travesty of justice”. Oppositionists face years of imprisonment for holding an informal primary election last year. The public prosecutor sees this as a “conspiracy to subversion”. Hundreds of supporters gathered in front of the court on the first day of the trial. Some shouted forbidden slogans. Such pictures had not been seen since the protest movement was broken up.

The Heritage Foundation has meanwhile already drawn the conclusions from the new situation in Hong Kong. Her ranking of the world’s freest economies was published on Thursday. Hong Kong was at its head for 25 years. This year, for the first time, the city was no longer listed, but instead was added to China. In place 107.