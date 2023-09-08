The recent publication in the renowned journal Nature Photonics has revealed a significant advance in the semiconductor field: the ability to manipulate the properties of light to optimize the injection of charge into a semiconductor material, while minimizing the energy used. This discovery could revolutionize the way we conceive and build the opto-electronic devices of the future. The result of a collaboration between the Physics Department of the Milan Polytechnic, three research institutes of the National Research Council – Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnology (Cnr-Ifn), Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems (Cnr-Imm) and Institute of Nanosciences ( Cnr-Nano) and the University of Salerno, the research highlights the importance of joint work in advanced science and technology. The central element of the study, entitled “Field-driven attisecond charge dynamics in germanium”, concerns the ultrafast injection of charge carriers into monocrystalline germanium.

Thanks to cutting-edge spectroscopic techniques, the researchers observed previously unknown radiation-matter interaction mechanisms, which operate on extremely short time scales, measurable in attiseconds (anattosecond corresponds to a billionth of a billionth of a second). Matteo Lucchini, one of the lead authors of the study, underlines the importance of these findings: “Understanding how light excites semiconductors allows us to conceive revolutionary optoelectronic devices that optimally balance charge injection rate and consumed power.” experimental observations, a crucial component of this research comes from the simulation side. Carlo Andrea Rozzi, from Cnr-Nano, explained: “We have developed an advanced simulation that can accurately describe how the charges excited by light move inside the material, predicting the most efficient injection mechanisms in various lighting scenarios” .

These simulations have allowed researchers to understand the complex interactions between different mechanisms in electronic responses at the quantum level, opening new horizons in areas such as optics, photonics and information technology. With leaps like this, we can expect dramatic advances in the speed and efficiency with which data is processed and information is encoded, shaping the future of computing and communications technology.