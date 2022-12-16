Mexico. – A new rumor has begun to gain strength on social networks, because, just a few hours ago, three of the members of the musical and television phenomenon Rebelde better known as RBD They have deleted all the posts on Instagram, however nothing has been stated as of yet.

The official accounts of Anahí, Christian Chávez, Christopher Uckermann and the official profile of RBD have completely removed all their posts. Because of this, fans of the Millennial generation and generation Z have created a new theory in which They assure that the return of Rebelde is getting closer.

Through social networks the name of RBD became a trend, so uUsers have begun to celebrate the possible return of the musical group de Rebelde and of which it became a musical phenomenon from 2004 to this day, it is still relevant.

It should be noted that, in a recent interview, former member Christian Chávez with Yordi Rosado, the singer assured that he returned to the stages of RBD would never happen, but in the face of new clues, fans They don’t lose faith.

For several years all the members of the band such as Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Alfonso Herrera and Christopher Uckermann have had emotional reunions. However, only three of the members deleted all their publications, which is why debates have been created among fanatic users of the musical group.

And also the theory of “possible returned” started because among celebrities cWhen a big announcement is going to be made, they delete all their posts on Instagram and other social networks, as Jennifer López and Christian Nodal recently used to announce new record material and a musical tour, renewing the profile with a new era”.

So that RBD fans feel hopeful that soon members and the official account of the musical group will announce a new “Era” in which projects such as a musical tour or new musical duets are included.