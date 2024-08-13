For some time now, Netflix has become the home of the Pokémon anime. Thus, with just a few days to go until the official World Championships tournament begins, It has been confirmed when the new chapters of Pokémon Horizons will be available on this streaming platform.

Through a new official statement, it has been confirmed that the fourth part of the anime Pokémon Horizons will be available on Netflix starting November 22, 2024. This is the description of the new chapters:

“The Voltionauts Tackle is headed to the Paldea region, but they don’t have any money! To get funding, Friede takes on a variety of jobs, such as searching for a missing Bramblin and moving rocks at a research site threatened by wild Pokémon. Meanwhile, a shy Oikologne, separated Tandemaus, and a hammer-loving Tinkatink get help from Liko, Rod, Doti, and the other Voltionauts. But when Sprigatito runs away and Doti’s mom arrives, the group has a choice to make. Then Liko and Rod meet a superhero Pokémon, and the appearance of a mysterious tower gives them clues to the Explorers’ grand plan…”

Let’s remember that this anime introduces us to Liko and Rod as the protagonists, leaving Ash after years of his adventures. We just have to wait for the next November 22, 2024 to enjoy the new episodes of Pokémon Horizons on Netflix. In related topics, these are the official schedules for the Pokémon World Championships 2024. Likewise, this is the calendar of activities for this tournament.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see all of this content now available in one place. While the waiting periods may be too long for some people, this is much better than not having a clear idea of ​​when new episodes of an anime will be available.

Via: Official statement