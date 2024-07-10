Although a considerable amount of time has already passed since the adventures of Ash ended up in the Monster Capture World, the adventures continue with Pokemon Horizonsa series that introduces us to the new generation of protagonists who are determined to be the best in the world. And after releasing two waves of episodes on streaming platforms, there is now a new batch fresh out of the oven for users to enjoy in the coming days.

It is confirmed that the August 9 of this year in Netflix More chapters are coming in which we have Liko and Rod in the leading role, who are exploring the region of Paldeasearching for the most surprising mysteries and making friends along the way who will join the fiercest battles. Obviously the brand icon cannot be left out of the series, so we also have the participation of Captain Pikachua recurring character who remains on the sidelines of events.

Here is the synopsis of the new season:

After reuniting with her grandmother, Liko learns the identity of the Pokémon on her pendant: Terapagos! But the reunion is cut short when the Explorers attack, first chasing Terapagos, then setting their sights on the Black Rayquaza. Meanwhile, the Voltionaut Tackle tries to learn more about the Ancient Poké Ball and the Six Heroes. Liko and Rod continue training to become stronger, and two new Pokémon board the Brave Olivine. Then, a rumor about a singing Pokémon leads the crew to another of Lucius’s Six Heroes… and the Black Rayquaza is very close!

It is worth mentioning, that although Ash has left the main focus, the producers of the anime have mentioned that he could appear at any time, either as a cameo within the animated segments or even as a rival to be defeated by the new generation. However, it is possible that it will be a long time before the cap-wearing flagship trainer makes an appearance again so that fans continue to miss him.

Remember that you can catch up with Pokemon Horizons in Netflix.

