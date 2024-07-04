Bluey has become a whole seriessensation, and it seems that no one can wait for the next season of this animated series. While there is still some time for this to happen, Today, new chapters that are part of an anthology have finally been released that will keep all fans entertained.

The first eight chapters of the miniseries known as are now available. Bluey’s Little StoriesThis is a compilation of 20 short adventures starring Bluey and her friends, which will arrive throughout 2024 and 2025. Thus, these are the chapters already available:

Hamburger dog: The kids want to dance to annoying music, but Dad pretends his cell phone battery is dead until Mom calls.

Bingo 3000:Dad has bought a new Bingo 3000 robot, but it doesn’t work, so he has to call customer service.

Miffin Unboxing: Stripe is filming Muffin as he opens the box of a toy truck, but Muffin is having a hard time concentrating.

Letter: Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote when he was five. The children find it very funny because Nana reads the words exactly as they are written.

Hunger: Daddy is hungry and pretends to eat Bluey.

Three Little Pigs: Daddy retells the story of the three little pigs. In this version, the pigs and the wolf end up becoming friends.

Animals: Mom plays the animal game on Bingo’s back. She pretends that Bingo’s back is a big field and that various animals are walking, jumping, and darting around on it, making Bingo laugh.

Compilation No.1: A collection of short stories starring Bluey and Bingo.

As we already mentioned, the miniseries will consist of 20 short chapters in total. The second part is expected to be available at the end of 2024, while the last episodes are available on Disney+ until early 2025. In related topics, these are the details of the new season of the series. Similarly, we would see a Halloween special of Bluey.

Author’s Note:

Being a children’s series, it’s nice to see more content on a consistent basis. While the length might put kids off watching shorter content, parents just want something that keeps kids entertained, and this has come true.

Via: Disney+