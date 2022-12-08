The Portuguese sports newspaper Record published this morning the story that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave the World Cup when he heard that he would start on the bench against Switzerland. The Football Association hastened to deny that.

Ronaldo came in the round of 16 against the Swiss fifteen minutes before the end. He scored in the final phase, but his goal was disallowed for offside. The Portuguese eventually won 6-1, thanks in part to Gonçalo Ramos, Ronaldo’s replacement.

“The FPF clarifies that at no point did the captain threaten to leave the national team during his stay in Qatar,” the union said. “Every day, Ronaldo continues to build a unique record for the national team and the country, which must be respected.”



Ronaldo himself seems to respond to the message in Record via twitter. In a post he emphasizes the unity within the selection. “A group too close to be broken by outside forces,” the clubless superstar begins. “A nation too brave to be frightened by any opponent. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream to the end! Believe with us! Go Portugal!” See also Football The owls lost to Romania in counterattacks, and Pohjanpalo lost their finish line



Past controversy

After the victory over Switzerland, Ronaldo strode straight to the dressing room, while his teammates celebrated on the field with the fans in the stands. A day later, Ronaldo did not train with the other substitutes, but would have participated in a session in the gym with the basic players.

Earlier this World Cup, Ronaldo was substituted in the game against South Korea to his own dissatisfaction. His reaction did not appeal to national coach Fernando Santos: ,,Whether I was happy with it? Absolutely not.”

Portugal will face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The kick-off is at 4 p.m.

