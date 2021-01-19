A new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has emerged in northeast China. Reported by Interfax citing data from the National Health Commission.

Over the past day, 106 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the country. 43 of them were identified in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has become a new focus of the disease in China. Another 35 COVID-19 cases were found in the Hubei province, which was hardest hit by the first wave of the pandemic.

Earlier it was reported that against the backdrop of an increase in coronavirus infections, the PRC authorities resumed the construction of temporary hospitals for people with coronavirus. In particular, in the city of Nangong, Hebei province, a medical facility of the corresponding profile for 1.5 thousand wards was built in five days.

On January 15, China revealed a record number of new cases of coronavirus infection since the beginning of March. For the entire time of the epidemic in the mainland of the country, 98 thousand infected were identified. Earlier it became known that in Hebei province, for the first time in eight months, a patient died from complications caused by coronavirus.