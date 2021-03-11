On this occasion and like every week, Epic Games has provided us with another totally free game that we can obtain forever and keep it in our library. In this case we are talking about Surviving Mars, but in the company of the availability of this, the new free game from the Epic Games Store has also been announced, in the company of up to other 3 free games that we can now download.

Used to several games, next week we will only receive one. So if there is no surprise whatsoever, the new free game from the Epic Games Store will be The Fall, an interesting action game developed by Over The Moon. Play the role of an Artificial Intelligence in this unique science fiction adventure. The Fall is a refreshing mix of traditional adventure game puzzles and action sequences that will be available on March 18 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

List of free games on Epic Games Store

The Fall free on Epic Games Store

The new free game on the Epic Games Store for next week will be The Fall, which is about ARID; an artificial intelligence in a futuristic combat suit. One day, she is activated to discover that the human pilot in the suit is unconscious and in urgent need of medical help. The ARID guideline is clear: take your pilot where he can get medical attention. However, as she struggles to control the suit and help her unconscious friend, she finds herself in a unique and bizarre situation that will cause her to question her rigid relationship with its various protocols and even her own conceptualization.

The Fall is a unique union of the puzzles of adventure games and pure action, mixed in a rich world with an atmosphere of its own. This is possible by unifying the way players interact with the world – the player’s weapon is used for aiming and shooting, but it also has a flashlight that can be used to explore and interact with objects. Players of The Fall will experience how they think, explore and sometimes fight with the world and its unusual inhabitants.