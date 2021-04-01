Like every week, Epic Games already offers players a new game that joins the list of all free games on the Epic Games Store. We are talking about neither more nor less than Tales of the Neon Sea, an action, puzzle and investigation title developed by Palm Pioneer and which will be available until next Thursday, April 8 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

However, the Epic Games machinery does not stop there, since the new free game from the Epic Games Store. As has been the case for several weeks, the company will only offer one new game for free, this time being 3 out of 10: Season Two, which will be available from April 8 at 5:00 p.m. to April 15, 2021 at the same time.

The antics and misadventures of the world’s worst video game developers continue in the “3 out of 10” saga. Caffeinated superpowers, mindful artificial intelligences and rival studios will stand in the way of Shovelworks Studios as they try to develop a game that is finally over 3 out of 10. Will this be the season they finally get it?

Con 3 out of 10: Season Two, the people of Terrible Posture Games offer us an adventure game focused on comedy, in which the minigames will be a fundamental part of the narrative, and which the players will have to face in order to develop the definitive video game.

Therefore, you already know, if you want to get hold of the new free game from the Epic Games StoreStay tuned for next Thursday to add one more title to your collection.