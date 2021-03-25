On this occasion and like every week, Epic Games has provided us with another totally free game that we can obtain forever and keep it in our library. In this case we are talking about Creature in the Well, but in the company of the availability of this, the new free game of the Epic Games Store has also been announced for next week, in the company of even others 3 free games that we can now download.

Used to several games, next week we will only receive one. So if there is no surprise whatsoever, the new free game from the Epic Games Store will be Tales of the Neon Sea, an action, puzzle and investigation title developed by Palm Pioneer, and which will be available from next April 1 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time until April 8, 2021.

In the near future, self-aware robots and humans coexist in the same world, where they support each other to survive despite growing tensions and mistrust between them. Our protagonist, who has abandoned his career as a policeman due to frustrations suffered, plays a private detective from time to time to continue life getting drunk. Live in a vast city of neon lights, where turbulent desires and lusts lurk in living shadow as the rising City of Heaven devours the sun.

One day, the protagonist’s drunken life was interrupted in a bar, where he learned of a disappearance case that at first determined him to be “regular” but later turned out to be very complicated: A satanic murderer who had escaped from justice long ago. The memories have returned to mind and the nightmare of all these years is just around the corner.