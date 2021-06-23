The new minister of the Environment, Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, started working for the federal government in 2019. In that year, he started to occupy positions in the Ministry of Environment of Ricardo Salles, whom he replaced on this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) ). The exchange was published in DOU (Official Federal Gazette) this afternoon.

He occupied the position of secretary of the Amazon and Environmental Services since April 2020. Previously, as of July 2019, he was director of the Department of Forests at the Ministry’s Secretariat for Forests and Sustainable Development.

Sources close to the environmental agenda heard by the power360 they stated that his administration should be similar to that of Salles. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, expressed satisfaction with the work of the former minister.

“He is a person connected to bioeconomy. He knows the carbon market and forest concessions well. You can do a good job. I don’t know if it will have strength”, declared the deputy Rodrigo Augustine (PSB-SP), coordinator of the Environmentalist Parliamentary Front.

Joaquim Alvaro, according to the curriculum available on the ministry’s website, has a degree in business administration from the University of Marília (SP) from 1991 to 1995. The document also registers an Executive MBA at Insper, from 2004 to 2006.

The new minister is close to agribusiness. His curriculum has a 23-year relationship with the Brazilian Rural Society. He was an advisor from 1996 until he joined the Ministry of the Environment, in 2019.

He also has professional experiences related to coffee production. Also, according to the curriculum, he worked with forest management at MRPL Consultoria. Read the full curriculum (123 KB).

Here is the video of Ricardo Salles’ resignation (5min and 24sec):

“I came to announce that I presented to the President of the Republic [Jair Bolsonaro] and he has already accepted and my request for removal from the post of Minister of State for the Environment has been published. This position greatly honored my invitation and I performed in the best possible way over two and a half years“Said Salles.

Salles investigated

On May 19, the Federal Police launched a search and seizure at addresses linked to Salles and the Ministry. The action aimed, according to the PF, to investigate corruption crimes, administrative law, malfeasance and facilitation of smuggling. The offenses were allegedly committed by public agents and businessmen in the timber industry.

The operation, called Akuanduba, was initiated by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). here’s the decision (636 kb).

The court decision also determined the breaking of tax and banking secrecy of Salles. The home of the minister of the Environment, in the central region of São Paulo, the functional property he occupies in Brasília and a portfolio office in Pará are among the addresses visited by PF agents. Only 19 days after the operation, Salles gave his cell phone to the PF.

“I understand that Brazil, throughout this year and next year, in terms of international insertion and also on the national agenda, needs to have a very strong union of interests and desires and efforts. And for this to be done as serenely as possible, I presented my request for resignation to the President, which was granted“, said. “I will be replaced by Secretary Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, who also has a lot of experience and knows all these matters”, he stated.

Salles suggests “going past the herd”

Ricardo Salles suggested at a ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020 “going past the herd” to change rules during a pandemic.

“So for that, we need to make an effort here while we are at this moment of tranquility in terms of press coverage, because it only talks about covid, and passing the cattle on and changing all the rules and simplifying rules“.

O video of the meeting was released this Friday (May 22, 2020) by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Celso de Mello. The recording is the main element of the investigation that investigates the alleged interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police in the Supreme Court, as reported by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro.

Below is the moment of Salles’ speech (3min15sec):

