The Government has tightened the entry restrictions for the Balearics and all groups of more than 20 people will now have to submit a negative PCR test from within the previous 48 hours of arrival in the Islands if they are not fully vaccinated.

The measures will be in place at least until July 11, but authorized groups for events, congresses, competitions and sports training are exempt.

The aim of the new measures is to avoid another situation like the mass infection of students from the mainland who came to Mallorca to celebrate the end of their courses. Around 900 of them have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Government has also called for Police reinforcements in the Balearics in order to “take action to prevent risky behavior in tourist areas.”

The Balearic Government thanked the Central Government for accepting its request for PCR controls for UK travelers arriving at Balearic ports and airports.

“It is important that the Islands continue to be a safe destination,” said a spokesperson. “It’s thanks to individual responsibility that we have one of the lowest cumulative incidence rates in Europe.”