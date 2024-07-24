He New England Revolution Major League Soccer will begin its activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 hosting Mazatlán FC from Liga MX, this interleague match will be corresponding to Matchday 1 of Group I of the Group Stage.
The North American team is last in the Eastern Conference standings after 23 games played. Meanwhile, the Mexican team is one of the worst teams in the Apertura 2024 after four games occupying the last places in the general standings.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the United States and Mexico teams, which are the worst teams in their leagues.
City: Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Date: July 27th
Schedule: 18:00 Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (United States) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Azteca Deportes En Vivo (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Philadelphia Union
|
5-1 D
|
MLS
|
Orlando City
|
1-3 D
|
MLS
|
Seattle Sounders
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Atlanta United
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Columbus Crew
|
1-5 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Toluca
|
4-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Athletic of San Luis
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Pachuca
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
FC Juarez
|
0-2 D
|
Liga MX
The last match of the New England team before their activity in the 2024 Leagues Cup will be against the FC DallasThe team is coming off a series of defeats and having conceded many goals, so they hope to be in good spirits for the match against the Mexican club.
The last commitment of the Aztec team before their participation in the Leagues Cup 2024will be against the Sacred Flock on Matchday 4, the team is one of the bottom teams in the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
New England: Aljaž Ivačič; Jonathan Mensah, Xavier Arreaga, David Romney; Andrew Farrell, Ian Harkes, Matt Polster, Ryan Spaulding; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Bobby Wood and Jack Panayotou.
Mazatlan FC: Hugo Gonzalez; Bryan Colula, Facundo Almada, Ventura Alvarado, Jair Diaz; Edgar Barcenas, Eduardo Torres, Roberto Meraz, Ramiro Arciga Zarate; Brian Rubio and Luis Amarilla.
New England 2-1 Mazatlan FC
More news about the Leagues Cup
