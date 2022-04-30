The match will start on saturday april 30at the point of 6:30 p.m.; the venue will be Gillette Stadiumwhich is expected to be at full capacity to support the New England team, which is not having a good time.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of MLS Live on ESPN+, MLS Live on DAZN, WBZ 4 & MyRITV, CBS4 Y UniMore.
Possible lineup of Inter Miami
Inter Miami players celebrate a goal / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
Nick Marsman (P); Aime Mabika, Damion Lowe, Christopher Mcvey, Deandre Yedlin; Jean Mota, Robert Taylor, Mo Adams, Ariel Lassiter, Robbie Robinson; Leonard Bell.
Possible New England Revolution lineup
New England Revolution players celebrate a goal / Scott Taetsch/GettyImages
Brad Knighton (P); Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye, Dejuan Jones; Matt Polster, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Boateng, Carles Gil; Justin Rennicks and Adam Bucksa.
