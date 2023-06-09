New England Revolution and inter miami They will meet in week 17 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season within the Western Conference, this coming Saturday, June 10.
The New England team is in fourth position in the standings with 27 points, while the inter miami He is the bottom of the conference being in 15th place with only 15 points.
Channel: no transmission.
streaming: AppleTV.
New England Revolution: 2 wins.
inter miami: 3 wins.
Tie: 0 draws.
New England Revolution:EEED D.
inter miami: VDDD V.
New England equaled zero goals against the New York City F.C. at home and remained in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
New England Revolution Lineup: Petrovic; Farrell, Romney, Makoun, Jones; Blessing, Polster, Gil, Boateng; Wood and Altidore.
Banking: Buck, Bou, González, Sweat, Rennicks, Panayotou, Vrioni.
The news of the week could not be other than that of Lionel Messithe Argentine star will be part of the inter miami and his arrival was announced. The details of the signing are not yet known, but in the coming days there will be more news.
Inter-Miami Lineup: Callender, Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Negri; Cremaschi, Posas, Arroyo, Stefanelli, Campana and Martínez,
Banking: Taylor, Neville, Fray, Azcona, Borgelin, McVey, LaCava, Marsman, Allen.
Without a doubt the New England It is going through a better moment and to that, adding that they will be local, there is no doubt that they have the advantage to take the three points against a Miami that is last in the conference.
New England Revolution 2-1 Inter Miami.
