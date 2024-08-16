The movie of Inside Out 2 It was a revolution in terms of animated films, since it is currently crowned as the most successful animated film in terms of box office receipts, and that is because they incorporated new characters that became instantly beloved. However, it seems that there is still a lot to explore around that world, and it seems that they have already revealed what would be one of the new emotions that we will see in the future if there is a third part.

Through a new interview, the actress who voices Riley, Kensington Tallman, He has mentioned what emotion he would like to see in the next film, which he is aware of may not be exactly a character that can be shaped. That is the “silly” one, for those moments when a person does not stop laughing and mentioning jokes that may not make sense to everyone but to the user themselves they do.

Here is what was mentioned:

That’s a really good question. I feel like a fool. I don’t know if that’s a real emotion, but I feel like I would like to see a foolish emotion. Because I am very, very foolish, and I feel like this movie has taught me that it’s okay to be foolish. It’s okay to be foolish and have fun. So, I feel like that would be a Kensington emotion, for sure. I definitely have a giant island of fools.

Here is the description of the franchise:

Inside Out is an animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. The franchise focuses on human emotions, represented by animated characters, living in the mind of a little girl named Riley. The first film, released in 2015, was directed by Pete Docter and was a huge success both at the box office and with critics. Due to its success, it has expanded beyond the original film. There are related products, such as books, toys and video games. In addition, a sequel, Inside Out 2, has arrived, which continues to explore the emotions of Riley, now in her teens, with new emotions that will be added to the cast.

For now there is no confirmation from elsewhere, but there is a series for Disney+.

