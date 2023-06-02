A new group of 121 operating managers and operators of nuclear reactors, including 39 Emirati competencies, including 6 Emirati women, obtained a license from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the independent regulatory body responsible for regulating the nuclear sector in the United Arab Emirates, after passing rigorous tests, which qualifies them This license is to join the operating team of the Nawah Energy Company, a subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, which is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.