In Kuwait, at a meeting of the National Assembly, a new emir, 83-year-old Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, was sworn in. He was appointed Crown Prince in 2006 by his predecessor and half-brother, Emir Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died on September 29 in a hospital in the American state of Minnesota at the age of 91. He entered this medical institution in July.

Until now, the Crown Prince has served as Minister of the Interior and Deputy Commander of the National Guard. In fact, he ruled the country in the absence of the monarch undergoing treatment in the United States.

As reported Aljazeerа, 40 days of mourning began in the country.

Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah has led Kuwait since the beginning of 2006.

Kuwait is a hereditary emirate, where the throne traditionally alternates between the two branches of the al-Sabah family. The candidacy of the crown prince, nominated by the emir, must be approved by members of the ruling family and approved by the parliament – the National Assembly.

