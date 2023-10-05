Something that cannot be denied is the fact that WhatsApp It has managed to establish itself as the most used messaging application in the world, and that is precisely because it is easy to use, no matter the age of the consumer. However, there are elements that are missing to try to be innovative with the competition, and it seems that these changes will be implemented within a short time.

Among the beta tests that have been launched throughout these months, it has first been identified that there will be AI generated stickers, with an option in which the user will enter the description and the sticker will appear for the chat. Something that would also be added is adding users by name of profilethat will make privacy greater, since now people will not have to share their cell phone number with anyone.

Another of the improvements that would come are the featured messages with expiration date so that they are deleted instantly, ideal for adding to group chats and which normally have to change the main message every week. There is also the search bar with better functionalityWell, now the platform’s channels will be included so that people can find their favorite just by entering a phrase.

For their part, something that hackers have managed to capture when making fraud calls is stealing the victim’s IP address when they answer calls through the application, and a new function in the options will allow you to protect the address. That means they will no longer have access to carry out malicious operations that may include stealing contacts or other data left in the computer’s browser.

Remember that for now all of them have been tested briefly, but if they are released, they will make a notable improvement in WhatsApp.

Via: WabetaInfo

Editor’s note: It would be cool to have the stickers generated by AI, since then we will not need to create them and do the cutting with external applications. You just have to enter the phrase and in seconds we will have the result in question.