The prosecution underlines the premeditation of the crime Carol Maltesi, but Davide Fontana’s defense asks for an abbreviated trial. However, new evidence has emerged that would prove that the man had already studied how to end the life of her friend, to prevent her from moving near her baby again and therefore moving away from him, who was totally obsessed with her .

Carol Maltesi and Davide Fontana were friends and colleagues. The man’s anger arose after he witnessed a phone call between the woman and her ex-partner, during which Carol expressed her desire to move close to him again, to be more present in their child’s lifeentrusted to his father.

A wish she couldn’t fulfill, because Davide Fontana ended her life with a hammer and then cutting her throat. Afterwards, the man cut her body into pieces and stored it in a freezer. For months he used her credit cards and responded to his messages, making everyone believe that was still alive. In the end, perhaps after realizing that he could no longer go on, he closed the remains in black bags and thrown into a cliff in Borno. It was a passer-by who made the dramatic discovery and raised the alarm.

Carol Maltesi’s defense

For the defense, Davide Fontana has the crime was premeditated by Carol Maltesi. He would be there to try it receipt from Bricoman in Cerro of January 11, 2022, the same day as the crime. Immediately after ending his friend’s life, the man went to the store to buy a hacksaw and a hatchettools that according to the accusation would have been used to cut the body into pieces.

Not only that, he had posed as a customer asking Carol for a particular video. To satisfy that request, the woman had asked Fontana for help and it was during the filming that she got it found the end of his life.

For the Prosecutor’s Office it is a well thought out diabolical planthe defense points to premeditation and life imprisonment.