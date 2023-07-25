It is a woman who gave birth to a son, but that body found in the park in Rome does not yet have a name

New updates on body found while working in the park at Pigneto. Skeletal analyzes have established that she is a woman and that she, at least once in her life, gave birth to a son.

Credit: Carabinieri Rome

The story shocked the community. On 1 July, one was found during the work of some workers skeleton in the park located on via Ettore Fieramosca al Pigneto, Rome. It has been almost a month and the investigators have still not managed to go back to a name. The only certain things are that the death dates back to about a year ago, that it is a woman and that she gave birth in life. For this, agents are now looking for a possible son or daughter, who may not know what happened to their mom. A hypothesis that the coroner reported, after a examination of the pelvic bones.

Several objects found with the body

Along with the lifeless body, the investigators found a green vest, a backpack, a necklace with a crucifix, hair ties and a lighter. It is not yet clear whether they belong to the woman.

Credit: Carabinieri Rome

After the news of the discovery of the body, rumors had spread about the possibility that it could be 27-year-old Andreea Rabciuc, who disappeared in Jesi in 2022. But the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the family suffered excluding suspects.

Credit: Who has seen it

The investigations are still ongoing, the goal is to find a name and thus trace the family. Who is that dead woman in the park? What happened to her? Is it a crime? Only further examinations on the body and investigations by the police will find answers to the many questions and solve the mystery that has aroused great concern among the inhabitants. The goal is now to track down a possible son of the woman. It is hoped that the objects found, the photos of which have also been disseminated by the television program Who has seen it, can attract the attention of relatives.