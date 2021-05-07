Starting next June 1 the electricity bill 2.0 TD will come into force in our country. It will involve changes both in the price structure as in time slots. According to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), it intends “To encourage the use of the networks in the time periods where saturation is lower”.

Because of this, they have been established three time slots and in turn, there is the possibility of choosing two different powers depending on the section:

Rates and sections Rate Cost Schedules Period Tip High 10: 00-14: 00 18: 00-22: 00 Full morning and afternoons Flat Half 08: 00-10: 00 14: 00-18: 00 22: 00-00: 00 First thing in the morning, noon and night Valley Under 00: 00-08: 00 24 hours ends of week and holidays Early morning and holidays

Lower cost of production and transportation

As is the case today, users will be able to choose the rate offered by their distributor in the free market or benefit from the regulated market with the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC).

With the new regulation, the hourly discrimination is eliminated to introduce three sections for all users of the regulated market. The idea is to encourage demand to go from peak hours to valley, which would reduce the cost of production and transportation.

The new bill also incorporates the double maximum power contracted, since until now Only two different ones could be requested for specific time slots.

Adaptation to schedules

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) points out that this fee “largely shifts its weight to the variable part of the bill, which depends on consumption, and decreases the weight of the fixed term “. In that sense, they explain that”reward consumers who change their habits to adapt to the proposed schedules “.

Once the terms of this invoice are known, there are benefited and harmed. The calculations carried out by Ingebau indicate that users who have time discrimination could pay an average of 6 or 7 euros more per month, while those who do not have it would see it reduced by about 5 euros.

New European directive

Thus, those who consume during off-peak hours will benefit the most, and also takes on special relevance the weekend, since it would be up to two and a half times cheaper than doing it on a weekday. The reason for these changes is due to a European transparency directive on the electricity bill.