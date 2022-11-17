The new Toyota bZ Concept anticipates the shapes and characteristics of the future electric version of the C-HR crossover. From a technical point of view it incorporates some elements from bZ4X and according to plans Toyota should arrive on the market in 2024.

New electric Toyota C-HR

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept is designed like a vehicle Battery Full Electric (BEV)as will be the future Electric Toyota C-HR.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept anticipates the shapes of the new C-HR

In the style of the Concept, the Japanese brand uses an approach “clean/vital”which celebrates the duality of the car, which has both the minimalist design one would expect from a BEV that the vitality of the future.

The concept uses materials sustainable and low environmental impact, without sacrificing performance.

New Toyota C-HR, preview

The aerodynamic shape of the concept enhances its futuristic lookwhich will characterize the new C-HR, which includes wheels pushed as far as possible to the extremes of the bodywork.

Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept front view

The edgy style extends to the interior with premium finishes. In particular, the design team has foreseen several eco-sustainable detailssuch as the seats made with recycled materials and vegetable origin.

Futuristic interior of the Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept

The on-board personal assistant allows the driver and passengers to interact with the car via audio signals or visual inputs generated by ambient lights.

Photo Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept

