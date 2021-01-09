You see the blighters all over the place, whistling along on pavements and roads; electric scooters! Salobreña has changed a bylaw to control them!

There already was one in place but this year it has been updated with the changes coming into effect on the 1st of January. These changes were necessary because the Traffic Department (DGT) issue a nationwide law on their use, meaning that existing municipal-level bylaws had to be altered to conform with it.

Now, this form of transport cannot circulate using pavements nor pedestrian areas; ie, pedestrian-only streets and squares, etc.

Users must obey all existing road regulations, just like any car or motorbike user, when traveling in town. However, unlike cars and bikes, they cannot be used on roads between towns (main roads or B roads), on main thoroughfares within towns, highways nor freeways. Furthermore, they cannot traverse tunnels within towns (subterranean passes).

Any infringement of the above will incur a fine of 200 euros.

The Chief of Local Police in Salobreña, José Antonio Martín, reminds parents whose children use them that they are not toys but vehicles capable of reaching speeds of 25kph.

He also pointed out that users do not need any documentation to ride one but that this situation is very liable to change.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)