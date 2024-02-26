To the Geneva Motor Show 2024 the long-awaited debut has made its debut Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, an iconic car that represents more than just low cost electric car. For Groupe Renault, it is a symbol of its relaunch strategy, the Renaulutionand of the electric turning point, bringing the number 5 back into the range and taking inspiration from the design of the series 70's. Prices have not been officially announced, but are expected to be around 25,000 euros. From a technical point of view, it is driven by electric engines 90, 120 and 150 HPcombined with batteries from 40 or 52 kWhwith a declared autonomy that borders on 400km.

New Renault 5 electric, dimensions, how big it is

The Renault 5 presents itself as an interesting option in the panorama of electric utility vehiclesthanks to its compact dimensions which distinguish it from the mass of cars of the same category in the B segment.

New Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

With a length of 3.92 metersa height of 1.50 ma width of 1.77m and a step of 2.54 metersis placed in an intermediate position between Twingosmaller by about 30 centimeters, and the Clio, slightly larger than 9 centimetres. This configuration makes it particularly suitable for driving in the city and for parking in small spaces, without sacrificing interior space and comfort.

The electric R5 is slightly larger than the Clio

Furthermore, thanks to its placement under the floor on a AmpR Small platform specially designed, the Renault 5 can count on a low center of gravity and lots of space on board, with the boot offering a load capacity of up to 326 litreswhile the total weight declared is between 1,350 and 1,450 kg based on the battery installed.

Electric Renault 5 design

The birth of Renault 5 in 1972 it marked an era with its modern and non-conformist design, characterized by plastic bumpers, bright colors and a jaunty look. This approach immediately won over the French, especially women and young people, becoming a symbol of freedom and joy of living.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric R5 E-Tech Electric front R5 E-Tech Electric rear R5 E-Tech Electric side Light signature front headlights Battery charge indicator Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Air conditioning vents Instrument panel display Gear selector Infotainment display Cockpit steering wheel Interior baguette holder (easter eggs Renault 5 E-Tech Electric glove compartment with central compartment New Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

Now, to revive this icon in an era of transition towards electric and digital mobility, the design team has adopted an emotional approach called “retro-futurism”also taking inspiration from the classic sports cars of the 80s, such as the Maxi Turbo with rear engine, to introduce widened fenders.

Battery charge indicator

This led to the reinterpretation of details of the original Renault 5like the cheeky-looking headlights and the air intake on the hoodwhich now serves as a charging indicator.

The interior of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is very technologicalwith a plank that features two instrument displays (7 or 10 inches) and an infotainment system 10″ OpenR Linkbased on Android Automotivewhich includes a Google Maps navigator.

Cockpit dashboard

These elements are oriented towards the driver and offer a colorful and specific interface, with digital climate controls integrated. The center console houses the air vents, secondary physical controls and storage. THE “H” seats and the Denim fabric covering, 100% recycled on the Techno model, recall the style of Original Renault 5as well as the dashboard with vertical stitching and the seats inspired by the R5 Turbo.

The system is complemented by a virtual assistant called Renoalso present inMy Renault appwhich can interact with the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT. Among the interesting features are the illuminated vents, the customization of the gear lever and the 3D printed accessories such as organizers and glove boxes.

Easter egg baguette holder

A'easter eggs the basket for carrying it is fun French baguettewhile behind the driver's seat pocket there is a label with drawings of the main iconic Renault models.

Three-phase asynchronous electric motor

The electric motor of the Renault 5 is a three-phase asynchronous with wound rotor, a feature that distinguishes it from permanent magnet synchronous motors since it does not contain rare earths. It is available in three power levels: 95 HP – 215 Nm And 120 HP – 225 Nm with a battery from 40 kWhor 150 HP – 245 Nm with a battery from 52 kWh, offering acceleration performance in 0-100 km/h in less than 8 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric platform, battery, engine

The power electronics and reduction gear are of the new generation, with a weight reduction of 15 kg and a rotor 3 cm shorter compared to other electric Renaults. The AC/DC converter and the accessory box have been integrated into the charger to optimize space.

Battery, autonomy and charging

The batteries, of NMC typehave net capacities of 40 kWh or 52 kWh and an architecture of 400V with V2L and V2G bi-directional charging function. The maximum charging power is 11 kW in AC And 80 kW in DC with the 40 kWh battery, and 100 kW in DC with the 52 kWh. Fast charging can bring from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes. The declared autonomy is respectively 300 and 400 km in WLTP.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric in DC charging up to 100 kW (from 15 to 80% in 30 minutes)

The Renault 5 is also prepared for plug and charge function to compatible charging stations and displays the charging level through a “5” shaped display on the front bonnet. The battery is equipped with a liquid cooling circuit to regulate the temperature, ensuring optimal performance in any condition.

Structure and suspensions

The new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric was designed on the modular platform AmpR Smallformerly known as Cmf-B Ev, dedicated to compact battery-powered models. This platform will be used in the future on other cars of the group.

The AmpR Smal platform is an evolution of the Clio Cmf-B platform

The front end of the Renault 5 was inherited from the endothermic models that use the Cmf-B platform, such as the Clio current, but with steering with an even more direct ratio. The rear axle adopts a solution multi-link exclusive, which not only offers greater comfort and driving precision, but also allows for reduced dimensions, allowing the installation of larger batteries.

ADAS on the electric Renault 5

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric offers a wide range of advanced safety technologies, including a driver assistance system (ADAS) which includes characteristics of higher segments. Among these, it Smart Adaptive Cruise Control anticipates road conditions, while theActive Driver Assist allows one level 2 autonomous driving.

Instrument panel display autonomy info

Furthermore, there are innovative technologies to facilitate the intervention of rescuers in the event of an accident, such as Fireman Access, Pyroswitch and QRescue. The new dynamic braking system divides the reaction time of automatic braking into two moments, improving the overall effectiveness of the system. Finally, the Safety Coach supports the driver by reducing the risk of accidents.

Price of new electric Renault 5

The official price of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric has not yet been communicated, but it is estimated to be around 25,000 euros. The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric range is made up of three variants: Evolution, Techno And Iconic Cinq. The Evolution offers features such as 18″ wheels with 195/55 tyres, 10″ infotainment with wireless connectivity for smartphones and Keyless Entry system.

The price of the electric R5 is around 25,000 euros

There Techno adds alloy wheels, Multi-Sense system, rear view camera, wireless charging platform and extended ADAS package. There Iconic Cinq includes two-tone paint, heated seats and steering wheel, Easy Park Assist and specific aesthetic and interior customization. Available body colors include Pop Yellow, Pop Green, Pearly White, Etoilé Black and Midnight Blue.

Renault 5 electric TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Characteristic Value Length 3.92 m Length 1.77m Height 1.50 m Weight 1,350 kg (40 kWh battery)

1,450 kg (52 kWh) Trunk 326 litres Technology DRINK Segment Premium B-segment compact car Electric power unit 70 kW (95 HP) – 90 kW (120 HP) – 110 kW (150 HP) Couple 215 Nm – 225 Nm – 245 Nm Drums 40 kWh – 52 kWh Charging time (DC) 30 minutes (15% to 80%) Charging time (AC) 3.5 hours (10 to 100% 40 kWh battery)

4.5 hours (10 to 100% 52 kWh battery) DC charging (Way 4) 100 kW AC charging (Mode 2 and Mode 3) 7.4 kW (32A 230V single phase) / 11 kW (16A 400V three phase) Autonomy 300km – 400km (WLTP) Prices 25,000 euros New Renault 5 E-Tech Electric technical sheet

Photo new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

