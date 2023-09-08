The Peugeot i-Cockpit becomes panorama and debuts on the new generation of SUV 3008also available for the first time with an engine 100% electric. Waiting to find out all the details, the brand shows the prhyme photo and reveals the characteristics of the interior, where the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit new generation, with high-definition curved widescreen from 21 inches.

New electric Peugeot 3008, preview

On 12 September 2023, the new generation of the Peugeot 3000 made its debut in the electric e-3008 variant. Outside the third series has a bodywork sporty and aggressive, with slim front lights and a bold design. Very reminiscent of the lines introduced on 408.

New Peugeot e-3008

In fact, the front grille features rhomboidal geometric elements and a lion logo in the center. The overall design is modern and futuristicwith geometric look alloy wheels and a rear with a steep rear window, pillars glossy blacks and a chrome strip that accentuates the bold line.

Engine, battery and range of the electric 3008

The new electric Peugeot 3008 is based on the platform Stellantis STLA Medium and should include three different options electric power trainwith an autonomy of approx 700 km in the Wltp cycle in the long range version and by 500km in the Standard version

Furthermore, it is likely that the new 3008 will not only be available in an all-electric version, but could also be equipped with a heat enginespecifically a 1.2 PureTech turbo petrol three-cylinder with system 48-volt mild hybrid.

Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit

The new generation Peugeot i-Cockpit makes its debut inside the new 3008, which does not go unnoticed thanks to the impressive curved wide screen high definition from 21 inches floating above the bridge. The i-Cockpit also features a new compact steering wheel they i-Toggles.

Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit evolution of the i-Cockpit

Produced for more than 10 years in almost 10 million units, the different generations of Peugeot i-Cockpit have integrated the new technologies available: digital instrument cluster, wireless connectivity, voice commands, 3D effects, customizable i-Toggles, etc. Today, Peugeot takes it to the next level with the brand new i-Cockpit, with a panoramic effect.

Instrumentation and display from 21

Peugeot engineers have decided to bring together two of the three key elements of the i-Cockpit: thehead-up display and the large central touchscreen. These are now integrated into a curved panoramic screen composed of a single 21-inch high-definition panel that extends from the left edge of the dashboard to the center console. One wide screen which really seems to float above the dashboard. The “floating” effect is accentuated by a special ambient LED lighting below the screen.

A large 21″ fleet display on the bridge

The 21-inch widescreen is slightly directed towards the driverwhile remaining perfectly accessible to the passenger on his right. This digital screen therefore brings together two key functions of the i-Cockpit. On the left side, in fact, the instrument panel groups, above the compact steering wheel, all the driving information (speed, power indicators, driving aids, energy flow, etc.)

On the right side of the panoramic screen, in the center of the dashboard, the touch screen section it is accessible to both the driver and the passenger. It can be used to manage the climate control, navigation, multimedia, connectivityetc.

Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit controls

The central part of the dashboard of the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit also houses the i-Togglestouch-sensitive buttons that can be customized to provide quick access to well 10 functions user favorites, such as call a phone number, start the navigation towards a frequent destination, tune the radio on a favorite station, set a date ideal temperature for air conditioning, etc.

The cockpit of the new Peugeot 3008

The center console is airy and clutter-freeideal for increasing the space available for storing objects and for recharge wireless of smartphones. This was made possible by the move of the automatic gearbox selector on the dashboard, now positioned to the right of the steering wheel, right next to the car’s on/off button. Perfectly ergonomic, it allows easy access to gearshift and start / shut down the car with a single intuitive gesture.

The steering wheel of the new 3008

The steering wheel of small size of the new 3008 has been extensively reworked to offer an even greater driving sensation and comfort. He therefore kept his compactnessbut features a more modern design: the redesigned central cushion is smaller and “isolated” from the steering wheel spokes, to give a floating effect similar to that of the panoramic dashboard screen.

The new compact steering wheel of the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit

The controls located on the new compact steering wheel are with tactile feedbackfor optimal user ergonomics: they have the characteristic of automatically detect fingers of the driver, but to execute the command only when they are pressed, to avoid unwanted activations. The Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit also inaugurates a new light switch behind the wheel, slim and elegant.

The lights in the passenger compartment of the new 3008

The cockpit of the new Peugeot 3008 is super modern not only for the large screen but also for the ambient lighting that extends across full width dashboard and door panels.

New e-3008 front

The lighting is reflected on an elegant cladding in real aluminum, customizable in eight different colors. The fabric decorations match the aluminum finishes of thecockpit of the new Peugeot 3008creating a unique combination of high quality materials.

Photo Peugeot e-3008

