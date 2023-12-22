Opel opens yet another revolutionary chapter on its journey to becoming an all-electric brand:

the arrival of the first totally electrified car in the successful history of the Opel Astra range, ready to order. The new Opel Astra Electric GS has zero local emissions and offers maximum driving pleasure even on long journeys, starting from €39,900 in Italy. According to the WLTP1 test procedure, up to 418 kilometers can be driven in a calm and relaxed manner without stopping for charging. All this is possible because the new Opel Astra Electric weighs just 1,679 kilograms. This is a great advantage that can be felt with every touch of the pedal and in every corner.

The new Opel Astra Electric emphasizes electrifying driving pleasure with an equally inspiring, clear and bold design with special 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as premium equipment. There are numerous electronic aids as standard, from the collision warning system with automatic emergency braking to the adaptive cruise control with stop and go function and the 360-degree Intelli-Vision camera. Furthermore, the new Opel Astra Electric is equipped with the Intelli-Drive 2.0 system, with Lane Change Assist and Intelligent Speed ​​Adaptation available for the first time as options. The maximum level of comfort is ensured thanks to the AGR certified ergonomic seats as standard. The Pure Panel® fully digital cockpit, equipped with two 10-inch displays, and the multimedia infotainment system guarantee the best performance in terms of connectivity and entertainment.

Opel Astra customers they will be able to immediately choose from a greater number of traction alternatives than any other model with the “Blitz”. Alongside editions with very efficient combustion engines, plug-in hybrid electric edition versions and the new top-of-the-range model, the Opel Astra GSE, are already available.

The new Opel Astra Electric guarantees pure driving pleasure with zero local emissions. The electric motor generates 115 kW/156 hp and 270 Newton meters of maximum torque – both available as soon as you step on the accelerator, guaranteeing lightning-fast starts. The Opel Astra Electric's low curb weight further contributes to this lively progression: at 1,679 kg it is around 100 kg lighter than its rivals, making it the benchmark in its battery-electric class. Furthermore, although many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the New Opel Astra Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Based on preferences, Opel Astra Electric drivers can choose between three driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport.

The energy is stored in a compact battery 54 kWh lithium ion battery which guarantees efficiency in luggage storage, lightness, excellent autonomy and short charging times. The 102 cells are housed in 17 modules and ensure that the New Opel Astra Electric can cover up to 418 km with zero local emissions in the WLTP1 cycle. The new Opel Astra Electric requires only 14.8 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometers (WLTP), thanks also to the standard heat pump air conditioning. The five-door is therefore not only a perfect and efficient vehicle for everyday use, but also an ideal companion for longer journeys. The regenerative braking system ensures energy recovery while driving. Furthermore, to recharge the battery-electric Opel Astra, a short “pit stop” at a charging station is sufficient. The Opel Astra Electric can be charged to 80 percent in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW DC fast-charging station. Furthermore, the full-electric Opel Astra is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase on-board charger for the WallBox at home.

The battery is positioned under the floor, a solution that allows you not to lose space for passengers and luggage in the passenger compartment. Even with the rear seats in place, the Opel Astra Electric offers a boot volume of 352 liters – with the seats folded down, the capacity reaches up to 1,268 litres. Another advantage: The position of the Opel Astra Electric battery lowers the car's center of gravity, ensuring solid roadholding and allowing the driver to assume a sporty seat. Furthermore, torsional rigidity has been increased by 31% compared to the already exceptional values ​​of other Opel Astra models.

The torsional rigidity of the body and noise reduction ensure the driver and passengers of the Opel Astra Electric the highest level of comfort. For example, the laminated glass windows (standard equipment) effectively remove ambient noise from the passenger compartment. The ergonomic Active Sport driver's seat ensures the highest level of comfort typical of Opel. This component, certified by the independent posture experts of “Aktion Gesunder Rücken eV” (AGR; Campaign for Healthier Backs), offers excellent lateral stability and a wide range of manual and electric adjustments. In this way, the driver will feel perfectly integrated inside the vehicle and will experience a unique sensation behind the wheel. Comfort on cold days is increased by seat and steering wheel heating, while dual-zone automatic climate control ensures pleasant interior temperatures in hot conditions.

Furthermore, the new Opel Astra Electric is equipped with numerous technologies and driver assistance systems as standard, such as:

Full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights and taillights, as well as high beam assist. Crash alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Lane keeping system. Road sign recognition system. Fatigue detection. Adaptive cruise control with stop and go function. Park pilot front and rear parking assistance. Intelli-Vision camera with 360 degree vision. Heat pump for efficient interior air conditioning

The Intelli-Drive 2.0 system available as an option, it integrates numerous electronic assistance systems and combines them for the first time with semi-automatic lane changing and intelligent speed adaptation. If the destination lane is free, the assistant will guide the Opel Astra Electric into the desired lane using small turns. Furthermore, intelligent speed adaptation ensures that, if confirmed by the driver, the vehicle speed is reduced when reaching a new speed limit or increased up to this limit. In addition to sensors, Intelli-Drive 2.0 uses over-the-air network information. The Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light headlights with 168 LED elements further increase the level of safety.

The Pure Panel® cockpit, completely digital, it transports the driver into modernity. With the integrated Snapdragon® Cockpit platform from Qualcomm Technologies, the Opel Astra Electric infotainment systems acquire improved graphics and multimedia functions. The intuitive human-machine interface with the two large 10-inch widescreens displays all the main functions such as the level of battery charge or range, while settings such as the climate control can still be easily adjusted by pressing a button. With the large E-HUD Head-Up Display and natural voice recognition system, drivers can keep their eyes fixed on the road and traffic.

Opel Astra Electric it communicates a direct and dynamic driving sensation from the first glance. The new electric model is equipped with standard 18-inch five-spoke light alloy wheels in glossy black, which underline the bold and pure design of the Opel range. The two-tone paintwork with roof and exterior rear-view mirrors in carbon black make the design of the new Opel Astra Electric unmistakable.

