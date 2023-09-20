There is now a little more range and much more power thanks to a new electric motor and battery pack for the Enyaq from Skoda.

Not so long ago, Volkswagen thought it was a good idea to equip the ID.4 and ID.5 with new engines and batteries. Now it is the turn of the next member of the MEB family, the Skoda Enyaq. This car is hot The Netherlands immensely popular.

It’s a big family crossover that actually ticks most boxes. The car has been available since 2021, but as you know, technology does not stand still. Certainly not in the field of electric motors, batteries and the associated efficiency.

New electric motor and battery pack for Skoda Enyaq

The biggest news is the new engine for the version with the 77 kWh battery. This now has no 204 hp, but no less than 286 hp. That’s an increase of no less than 50 kW! The Skoda Enyaq was never really a slow car, although 8.8 seconds to 100 km/h is not blood-curdling for an EV. With the new engine it is definitely considerably smoother. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h now takes just 6.7 seconds. So roughly at the level of a Skoda Octavia RS Combi, so to speak.

But wait Václav, there’s more! Although the new battery also measures 77 kWh, it has been improved on two points. The range has increased and loading times have decreased. You can now reach 565 kilometers on a full battery, 20 kilometers more than before. Charging from 10 to 80% now takes about 25 minutes. That’s about the time it takes to eat a fresh sandwich and soup from La Place, so to speak.

Also the Enyaq iV RS with new battery

If your driver’s license is not that interesting to you, there is also a Skoda Enyaq iV RS. RS means something different at Skoda than Ford, Porsche, Kia or Renault. It’s more like an Audi RS: capable, comfortable and fast. In terms of power, it is good, because the front and rear engines together produce 340 hp. You can reach 547 km on a full battery thanks to the new 77 kWh battery.

Prices Enyaq

All technically enhanced Enyaqs can now be ordered from the better Skoda dealers. The version with a 77 kWh battery is 1,000 euros more expensive. That means you get 82 hp for 1,000 euros, a good deal! The car is available at your doorstep from €49,900. If you want a more luxurious Business Edition Plus, you pay 52,990 euros.

The sporty Sportline (which you see in the images) costs 54,990 euros. If you want the ‘coupé’ (technically not a coupe, by the way), you have to pay 3,000 euros more compared to the Enyaq SUV (technically not an SUV, by the way). Of course, the regular Enyaq is also available with the ‘old’ 60 kW battery, which is available from 44,900 euros.

And what about the competition?

Naturally, we also check the prices of some competitors or alternatives to the Skoda Enyaq.

Aiways U5 60 kWh | €44,750

Skoda Enyaq IV 77 kWh | €44,990

Volvo XC40 Recharge Essential | €45,995

Tesla Model Y Standard Range | 46,990

Hyundai Ioniq 5 58 kWh Style | €49,195

MG Marvel R Luxury 65 kWh | €49,285

Compared to the competition, the Enyaq is still a good offer. it is the cheapest MEB crossover from the VAG stable, without it feeling like the cheapest. However, the Tesla is a very strong offering when it comes to performance and price.

