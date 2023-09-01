With the new electric MINI Cooper you can go to your grandmother outside the Randstad.

Bam! This is the fifth generation MINI 3 door. And the second generation electric MINI. The model has been coming for a while and finally the car is now completely official. The electric variant is particularly interesting for the Netherlands, because the brand has crammed in a decent battery pack. That means you can just go for miles without worrying about range.

Electric MINI

The electric MINI has become an important model in the brand’s portfolio. More than 43,000 copies of this variant have been sold worldwide. The electric MINI was introduced in 2020. Incidentally, these are marginal figures compared to the total sales of the model. More than one million of the current fourth-generation MINI 3-Doors have been produced in total.

One in five newly sold MINI models are now electrically powered. In the Netherlands this is one in four. This makes the EV now the most popular model. In 2022, MINI Electric sales increased by 25.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Still MINI?

With a new generation of MINI, the question always arises: is this still a MINI? New cars are growing all the time, fortunately the British have held back when it comes to this new generation. The MINI is only two centimeters wider and one centimeter longer. So the dimensions have remained about the same. Which still makes it a compact, fine car.

Good range!

With the outgoing electric MINI you could clap your hands if the range was 150 kilometers on a cold winter day. It was mainly a useful second car. The new one is mature enough to stand on its own feet as the only car in the household if any.

It starts with the MINI Cooper E, which has a 40.7 kWh battery. This has a range of 305 km WLTP. The top model is the Cooper SE with a larger 54.2 kWh battery. It has a range of 402 km based on the WLTP test cycle. A significant improvement compared to the stated 234 km WLTP of the outgoing model.

The Cooper E delivers 184 hp and 290 Nm of torque, which takes you to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds. The Cooper SE adds a modest extra, with 218 hp and 330 Nm. This ensures that acceleration from 0-100 km/h is possible in 6.7 seconds.

Fast charging is possible up to 75 kW with the new electric MINI Cooper E. The Cooper SE can fast charge with 95 kW DC. This means that the battery is charged from 10 to 80% in just under 30 minutes.

Interior new MINI

The interior of the new MINI is again typical of the brand. Stubborn, with the use of beautiful materials. Gone is the screen behind the wheel. In its place is a large circular screen in the center. The driver does look at a heads up display (if you have checked it on the option list).

The new MINI has a soft dashboard, on which light is also projected. It looks very modern and fresh and MINI is taking steps with that. Below the middle round screen are a number of physical buttons, including those for partial control of the heating. Also nice is the start button, which is a kind of key that you really have to turn.

Production start

At a later stage, more should become clear about the market introduction of the new electric MINI. The model will roll out from November 2023, along with the also new one electric MINI Countryman, from the tire at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig. Electrification is in any case high on the brand’s agenda in 2024, because the electric Aceman will also appear at the end of that year.

