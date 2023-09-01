Debut of the new electric Mini: the All Electric Mini Cooper, the fifth generation of the classic 3-door model, keeps the iconic design and promises an enjoyable urban driving experience. Also there Mini Countryman becomes electric, with the range being completed in 2024 with the launch of the Mini Acemana premium crossover 100% electric.

New electric Mini

The fifth generation of the Mini Cooper 3-door is the heart of the brand and is now available as an all-electric vehicle in variants Cooper E And Cooper SEwith greater power and range.

New Mini Cooper SE and electric Mini Countryman

The “Cooper” designation includes all 3- and 5-door models and the Mini Convertible, with no more specific reference to the engine. The design retains the classics round headlights and the octagonal grille, maintaining the recognizable Mini style.

The distinctive bonnet and black sills add to the design’s appeal. The range offers four trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favorite and JCW.

New electric Mini cockpit and interior

The cockpit of the new electric Mini is a tribute to original 1959 style by Alec Issigonis, reinterpreted in a modern key. In fact, the bridge is made up of a single central display OLEDs from 240mm in diameter and a limited number of physical controls in the center console. The automatic transmission controls have also been moved to the console, freeing up space between seats for the cup holders and the platform of wireless charging. The fabric that covers the dashboard can be personalized with light elements projected from the back of the central display.

The interior of the new Mini with OLED center display

The round display, known as Mini Interaction Units, is managed by Mini Operating System 9that offers connection 5G and voice commands via the classic assistant or virtual character spyke. The climate control is always easily accessible in the side sections of the display, and various graphic themes related to the driving modes are available.

Engine, battery, range and performance

The Mini Cooper E is equipped with an electric motor from 135kW/184hp which produces 290Nm of torque and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, with 40.7 kWh battery and 305 km range in the WLTP test cycle. The Mini Cooper SE, with a power of 160kW/218hp and a maximum torque of 330 Nm, it reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 6.7 seconds, 54.2 kWh battery and 402 km of autonomy in the WLTP test cycle.

The new Mini is electric, with a 184 or 218 HP engine

The Electric Mini charges up to 11 kW in AC alternating current And 95 kW in continues DC (75 kW for the Cooper E), allowing you to go from 10% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes.

Electric mini price, how much does it cost

The official price of the new electric Mini has not yet been announced, but there are speculations that it could be over i 40,000 eurosan amount greater than the current cost of the model for sale, which is 37,650 euros.

