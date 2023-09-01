The third generation of the largest model in the Mini family, the Countrymannow it is 100% electric. It is offered with a electric motor from 204 HPand in the version IF ALL4 with two units reaching a total power of 312 hp and offer the four-wheel drive. The maximum declared autonomy is of 462km. The new Countryman is launched together with the Mini 3-door electric and will also be available with a. engines in the future petrol and diesel to two and four wheel drive.

The new Mini Countryman, with dimensions of 4,433mm in length, 1,843mm wide and 1.656 mm in height, combines elegance and style. It offers versatility and spaciousness, with a wheelbase lengthened to 2,692 mm for greater comfort. Furthermore, the new Countryman has a very good aerodynamicswith a cd value of 0.26 for the electric version compared to 0.31 of the previous model.

New Mini Countryman SE ALL4

The car is available in four different trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favorite and John Cooper Works (JCW), each with its own distinctive style. Modern design is supported by clean surfaces, a gently curved roof with a seamless transition to the newly designed C-pillar, which varies according to the trim chosen. The LED daytime running lights they offer unique light signatures and can be customized to create different light signatures. The clean design extends to the headlights, which no longer feature chrome elements, and the rear section with recessed rear lights.

Countryman SE ALL4 Countryman SE AAL4 side Countryman SE ALL4 rear 3/4 Countryman SE ALL4 front Countryman SE ALL4 rear Countryman SE ALL4 front bumper Tailgate Compartment for AC and DC recharging Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats New Mini Countryman SE ALL4 100% electric

The back features a vertical optical group which frames the central part of the vehicle. The rear apron emphasizes solidity, while the generous surfaces in the upper area create a light appearance.

New Mini Countryman passenger compartment interior

The cockpit dashboard of the new Countryman is minimalist and without a display behind the wheel, thanks to the use of a head-up display optional that projects all the necessary information.

The interior of the new Countryman SE

The setups Classic, Favorite and JCW they present a curved plank upholstered in fabric, creating a cozy atmosphere with pleasant and sustainable materials. The cabin is divided into two sections, with design elements laid out vertically in the upper section, emphasizing the character of the vehicle.

The cabin offers greater comfort, with wider front seats, an optional panoramic roof that makes the cabin bright and rear seats adjustable in length and inclination. The trunk is versatile, with the ability to increase passenger legroom or cargo volume.

The row of rear seats

The new All-Electric Mini Countryman also offers floor storage for charging accessories, and there’s a towbar option with capacities up to 1,600kg for added convenience.

Mini Countryman OLED infotainment display

The OLED displays central is a key element in the interior of the new Mini Countryman, characterized by high resolution and an innovative round shape. This display, known as Mini Interaction Unitsmanages all vehicle functions intuitively via touch or voice commands.

The graphical presentation is modern and focused on essential information such as speed and battery status, with the ability to directly select the functions of Navigation, Media, Telephone and Climate at the bottom of the display.

The minimalist dashboard with central OLED display

THE Mini Experience Modes add a touch of personalization to the experience, with light projections and colors that change according to the chosen mode, also affecting the ambient lighting of the entire vehicle. Different modes, such as Go-Kart Mode And vivid modeInstead, they allow users to customize the look and feel of the cabin to suit their preferences, creating a uniquely immersive driving experience.

In addition, the new Mini Countryman is equipped with an advanced voice assistant called Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Controls in the cockpit of the new Countryman

It can be activated with voice command “Hey Mini” or via a dedicated button on the steering wheel. This assistant is shown on the round OLED display and can be represented as a stylized Mini or as a virtual character called “Spikes”.

Engines, battery, range and performance

The new Mini Countryman offers a range of powertrains that include all-electric versions and petrol engines. There Countryman E is equipped with an electric motor from 150kW/204hp it’s a 66.45 kWh batterywhich guarantees arange of 462km in the WLTP cycle. It offers interesting performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 170 km/h.

There Mini Countryman SE ALL4however, is equipped with two electric motors with a combined power of 230kW/313hppowered by the same 66.45 kWh battery, which in this case guarantees 433km range. This version has even more performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. The battery can be charged with AC at 22kW. Additionally, both all-electric models support the fast charging with direct current to 130 kW. This allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes at a fast charging station.

Compartment for AC and DC recharging

Furthermore, the new Countryman at a later date also offers petrol enginesincluding the version Countryman C with front-wheel drive, the All-wheel drive Countryman S ALL4 and the high-performance variant Countryman JCW ALL4.

Trim features

The new Mini Countryman offers a range of options for customizing the characteristics of the trim as well. Buyers can choose between a balanced and comfortable trim or a sportier configuration.

A system is available adaptive suspension with 15mm of sag and a frequency selective damping system to adapt to road conditions and improve control. Besides, there are 19 and 20 inch wheels which can be combined with sports tyres.

20″ alloy wheels

The aerodynamic 17-inch wheels contribute to the range of the electric version of the Mini Countryman. The increase in tire size, particularly on 19- and 20-inch wheels, improves driving dynamics, comfort and the overall aesthetics of the vehicle.

The ADAS

The Mini Countryman is equipped with advanced ADAS systems driver assistance, includingSteering assistant and lane control, the Trailer Assistant for trailer maneuvering and advanced parking functions. The package Driving Assistant Professional offers a feature to help the driver take the correct exit on the highway.

Grille and front camera for ADAS

All information and tips from the assistance systems are displayed in real time on the OLED display for ease of use. The car can also exit the parking spaces independently restricted by function Remote parking controllable via smartphone.

Electric Mini Countryman price, how much does it cost

The official price of the new electric Mini Countryman has not yet been communicated, but it is estimated that it could exceed 50,000 euros.

Photo new Mini Cooper SE

Read also,

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 CONTRYMAN price list 👉 Ads used COUNTRYMAN

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK