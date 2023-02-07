Mercedes-Benz update his eSprinter electric van. Among the novelties are the new synchronous motor permanent magnet (PSM) with 100 or 150 kW peak and 400 Nm of torque, but above all the drums with a useful capacity of 56, 81 or 113 kWh, which brings the range up to 400km with a refill. Quite a leap forward from the 115 km of the previous version. It is initially available in the United States and Canada, to arrive in Europe in late 2023.

New electric Mercedes eSpinter

The renewed electric van eSprinter boasts numerous technical innovations and is based on a new concept consisting of three moduleswhich allows it to be transformed into various versions (chassis, cab, body) as in the Sprinter with conventional engine.

New Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The front modulea uniformly designed front section, includes all high-voltage components and can be matched invariably to all vehicle variants, regardless of wheelbase and battery size.

The integrated high voltage battery module is located in the underbody to save space. The position of the battery between the axles, together with the robust housing of the same, determines a low center of gravity, which positively affects handling and increases driving safety. The third pillar of modular design is the rear module with electric rear axle.

The battery is located in the underbody

In Europe, this first variant of the van will be launched at the end of 2023, while the variant with chassis cab and the other drum variants will gradually follow.

Mercedes eSpinter features electric motor

The main components of the eATS in the new eSprinter are two novelties: the efficient engine and the innovative electric rear axle, both used for the first time in a battery electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz.

New eSpinter electric engine compartment

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM), which weighs only 130 kilograms, is characterized by a particularly high efficiency and optimized thermal management. The engine is available in two power levels, with 136 hp (100 kW) or 204 hp (150 kW), and provides a torque up to 400Nm.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter in the Fixed Body version

The electrically driven rear axle makes variants possible cabin chassis in addition to classic van, up to 4.25 t and towable weight up to 1.5 t.

New Mercedes eSpinter battery and range

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is equipped with three different lithium battery sizes, namely from 56, 81 or 113 kWh depending on the individual requirements for range and payload. The chemistry of cells al lithium iron phosphate (LFP) keeps the battery variants cobalt- and nickel-free, while active thermal management ensures maximum efficiency. The declared autonomy is of 400kmaccording to the WLTP cycle.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery in the new eSprinter

The new eSprinter charges both in AC (B.C) both in direct current (DC) up to 115 kW. The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a wallbox at home or in the company, has a maximum output of 11 kW. At the stations fast charging with direct current, thanks to a charging power of 115 kW, it is possible to charge from 10 to 80% of the capacity in about 28 minutes for the 56 kWh battery and approx 42 minutes for the 113 kWh battery.

The new eSprinter supports fast charging up to 115 kW

In the US and Canada the eSprinter features the largest battery available, with a usable capacity of 113 kWh. Cargo capacity is 14 cubic meters, maximum total weight is 4.25 tons.

Mercedes eSpinter infotainment MBUX

On board the new eSprinter is the latest generation of infotainment system software MBUX extensionwith smart voice command “Hey Mercedes”. Browsing with “Electric Intelligence” ensures maximum planning certainty: for example, it shows the current range in real time based on the traffic situation and the topography of the route.

Instrument panel with MBUX infotainment display

Also, calculate the best possible charging strategy to get to your destination as quickly as possible or to have the desired state of charge (SoC) at your destination. Authentication at the charging station is easy via MBUX, with payment via Mercedes me.

