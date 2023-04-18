There Lance Pu+Ra HPE is a concept that anticipates the characteristics of new cars of the Italian brand in the next few years 10 years, which will be electric only. Starting with the new one Ypsilon, the cars of the future will be inspired by Lancia Pu+Ra HPE.” The concept will also inspire a 4.60-metre crossover arriving in 2026 and which will be called Range but also the mythical Deltaexpected on the market in 2028. Pu+Ra HPE it also represents a vision of the brand in terms of autonomy with beyond 700km, recharge times of just over 10 minutes and energy consumption below i 10kWh/100km.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the name of the concept, where Pu+Ra refers to the brand’s new design language, pure and radical, while HP extension it means High Performance Electric.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

The front represents a reinterpretation of the historic Lancia grille, now projected into the future through three rays of light. Above the chalice stands out the new Lancia lettering.

The innovative circular roof allows a wide panoramic view, the rear window instead shows a further reference to Launch Beta HPE from the 70s.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE rear concept

It is also the first car inspired by the world of Italian design furniture, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina.

Pu+Ra HPE represents the first car inspired by the world of furniture, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina and is the first car equipped of the SALA virtual interface. which we will find on the new Ypsilon.

The SALA virtual interface will also be present on the new Ypsilon

And thanks to SALA, Lancia will in fact be the first Stellantis brand to adopt the Chamaleon and TAPE technologies (Tailored Predictive Experience), which centralize the audio, climate control and lighting functions, allowing you to adjust the environment inside the car, simply by touching a button or with the sound of your voice.

New Lancia Ypsion hybrid and electric

Consistent with Stellantis’ electrification strategy, the Lancia Renaissance predicts that in 2024 the new Ypsilon will be launched in the sia version hybrid and electricbut already from 2026 only 100% electric cars will be launched, and from 2028, coinciding with the debut of the new Deltathe brand will exclusively sell electric models.

The new Ypsilon will be hybrid and electric

The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept therefore represents the brand’s vision for the next 10 years, in terms of autonomy for over 700kmreload time of just over 10 minutes and efficiency, thanks to an energy consumption below i 10kWh/100km.

Photo Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept

