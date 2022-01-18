Since last summer, the numerous rumors about the electric return of the Lancia Delta Integrale have found increasing evidence in the areas close to Stellantis. The latest in chronological order comes from the head of the brand Luca Napolitano, who anticipated the arrival of a new electric range in the coming years: therefore the new Ypsilon, but above all the new Delta. It goes without saying that just having pronounced a sacred name of world motoring has ignited the imagination of enthusiasts, divided between nostalgics who dream of returning and purists who consider that chapter of four-wheeled history to be archived. While waiting for the first official prototypes, some renderings on the web are beginning to circulate on the spiritual heir of a model capable of writing the history of rallies and carving out the role of icon in the collective imagination. The selection ranges from the most extreme interpretations, as in the opening image, to the most likely ones that hypothesize the adoption of the STLA Medium modular platform by Stellantis.