Among the models of the past ready to return to the market in an electric key already during the 2023 there is the Fiat Topolinoproduced from 1936 to 1955. It will not be a real car, but one microcar that you can drive to leave from 15 years with driving licence AM category. In fact, the starting point is that of Citroën Amilater also taken up byOpel Rocks-e. The Mickey Mouse with the 600 are the two great Fiat novelties of 2023 and should arrive in the month of July.

Fiat Topolino previews

Fiat confirmed the return of Topolino by voice of the CEO Olivier Francois, in an interview with the British magazine Auto Express.

How could the new Fiat Topolino be in front of

It will be an electric quadricycle in style Citroen AMI, benefiting from the sharing of technologies within the Stellantis group.

Fiat Topolino electric quadricycle

The future Fiat Topolino will be an electric quadricycle very similar to the Citroën Ami and atOpel Rocks-ewhich can already be driven for 15 years with an AM licence, being classified as light quadricycle. The dimensions ultracompact they will make the Fiat Topolino perfect for the city (2.41 meters long and 1.39 meters wide). From a technical point of view, it should confirm the characteristics of its French and German cousins, which mount a 8 HP electric motor.

The Fiat Topolino will be born on the shared basis of the Citroën Ami and the Opel Rocks-e

To be seen if Fiat will confirm the 5.5 kWh battery which on the Ami and on the Rocks-e ensures a range of 75 km in WLTP and it recharges in 3.5 hours from any household outlet at home or work. The maximum speed could be lowered from 45 to 30 km/hto allow the machine to respect i new limits in force in the big Italian cities (Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence and probably also Rome).

Fiat Topolino price, how much it arrives

The new Fiat Topolino could be unveiled at Julyin a very important month for the Italian brand in which the new 600 (on July 4th). On the market instead the future Fiat Topolino from 2024 could be purchased at a price close to the 8,000 euros. The Italian brand could also confirm the rental formulas starting from 19.99 euros per month experienced by Citroën.

The future Topolino could also be offered in a Cargo version

Continuing to hypothesize the future of the Topolino in the range there could also be a version Cargodesigned for the delivery of small necks over short distances in urban areas (with a payload of 140kg).

