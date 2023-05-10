Fiat after baby mouse is ready to revive a historical model such as the 600. But it is only a symbolic return, because the future 600 it will be a crossover that will probably replace the current one in the range 500X. It will be built on CMP platform developed by the former PSA group and evolved from Stellantis and will also be available in a version 100% electric with motor and battery Jeep Avenger. The first photos “stolen” in the streets of Romein front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

New Fiat 600, preview

The new generation of Fiat 500X change your name and call yourself 600like the historic built model from 1955 to 1969 and icon of Italian economic boom.

The Fiat 600 photographed in Rome near San Pietro

Now, as then, the 600 identifies precisely the most popular model of the period: the super-utility cars of the 60s, the Compact SUVs of the modern era. And so, to worthily replace the 500X, Fiat decided to re-propose an icon of the past like the 600.

Fiat 600 the super-utility car built from 1955 to 1969

New electric Fiat 600

Projected into the modern era, the new Fiat 600 is a compact SUV, also available in an all-terrain version electric. In fact, the starting point is the CMP platform evolved by Stellantis, which includes at least one version hybrid with MHEV technology and above all a battery-operated one.

The new Fiat 600 was born on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger

The characteristics should be those of the Jeep Avengercredited with a power of 156 HP And 260Nm and battery from 54 kWhfor a’autonomy of more than 400 km. Like the Avenger it could also mount an engine 1.2 turbo petrol with 100 bhp and 205 Nm front-wheel drive with manual gearbox.

New Fiat 600 as it is

From a stylistic point of view, the new Fiat 600 is similar to one 500e with high wheelswith front characterized by round lights, LED, daytime running lights, always rounded, and fog lights below. In the center of the mask is the written ‘600’. The rear also has light clusters similar to the smallest electric city car.

New Fiat 600 in Via della Conciliazione in Rome

The similarities will also continue in the passenger compartment, where there should be a completely digital dashboard, with the infotainment display from over 10 inches. The images “stealed” and ended up online are of the model used to shoot the launch spot in Rome.

When does the new Fiat 600 arrive?

The arrival of the new Fiat 600 is imminent. There is talk of a presentation scheduled on July 4, 2023 to then debut on the market in the fall and how the Jeep Avenger will be produced in Tychy factory, in Poland. In the first months of marketing it could complement the 500X to then replace it definitively by 2026. Who knows if there will also be a version Abarth?

The new 600 will be built in the factory in Tychy, Poland, together with the Jeep Avenger

It is a second return of the Fiat 600 which after the first parenthesis of the 60s returned in 1998, to remain on the market until 2010.

Road test of the Jeep Avenger

