The future is electric enough to convince i oil producers ofSaudi Arabia to found their first electric car brand which is called Ceer. After Turkey now another Middle Eastern country founds a state-controlled brand dedicated to battery-powered vehicles. Ceer is part of a joint venture between the sovereign fund Pif and the Taiwanese multinational Foxconn.

Ceer, the new electric car brand, can rely on almost unlimited financial resourcesas it is directly controlled sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia.

In fact, the Pif manages capital for over 600 billion dollars and in the automotive sector it has already acquired stakes in Pagans, in Lucidin McLaren and in Aston Martin. It is no coincidence that the American of Lucid Motors will build their own cars in one new factory a Jeddah from 150,000 vehicles per year.

Given the conditions, the first electric car made in Saudi Arabia will soon arrive. Ceer, who thought of a range made up of sedans And SUVwill present its battery-powered vehicle no later than 2025. Furthermore, according to the plans, the joint venture should lead to the creation of more 30,000 jobsgenerating total revenue of approximately $ 8 billion by 2034.

Ceer also has agreements with BMW for the use of components and technologies and with Foxconnfor electrical architecture, infotainment, connectivity and autonomous driving.

