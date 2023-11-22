vIf you look at the reporting on electromobility in Germany, you often get the impression that we will soon be flooded with cheap Chinese cars. This is far from the case. The IAA in Munich in September was also not dominated by Chinese cars, at least not the open space in downtown Munich that is accessible to everyone. However, many brands from the Middle Kingdom are coming to us or are already there. There are also providers such as Vinfast from Vietnam or Fisker from America. There will soon be more than a dozen new competitors seeking their luck with electric cars.

They are initially faced with the task of creating a nationwide sales organization, which is no easy task. Experienced salespeople who know their way around experience golden times and can choose the job offers. Some brands are trying their luck in direct sales, others want to or have joined forces with workshop chains such as Pit-Stop or the electronics chain Euronics. Many also have shops in good locations in major German cities. But it turns out that the market for new cars doesn’t work the same way as the market for smartphones. There is also the question of whether Chinese cars are even accepted by customers. According to a recent survey by the Internet platform “Autoscout24”, 40 percent of customers have no problem buying a Chinese car. But 38 percent reject it, the rest are undecided.