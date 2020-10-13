Hyundai Motor is preparing to introduce a new electric car. It will be the company’s low cost mini SUV car. In India, this car can be launched by 2023. The company will develop this car under its ‘Smart EV’ project. Now information about the price and range of this car has been revealed.Information about the price of this car has been revealed. It is believed that this car will be launched with a price tag of Rs 10 lakh. However, no official information about the price of the car has been revealed so far.

Will get long range

Hyundai’s budget electric car will offer a range of over 200 km. The car will be offered as an alternative to hatchback cars and crossover cars coming with petrol-diesel engines which are used in cities. The company can showcase this car at the Auto Expo of 2022. The company has already confirmed the launch of the Nexo Fuel Cell Electric SUV in India.



New Hyundai i20 is also going to be launched

The new Hyundai i20 will be equipped with many great features. These include features such as full-digital instrument console with 10.25-inch screen, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry, push button smart and Bose Premium audio system. Huh. Apart from these, the car will also have features like ventilated seats, 6-airbags, reverse camera and audio control. The company can unveil this car in November.