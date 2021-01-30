If the uncertainty due to the coronavirus and the endless economic crisis led us to suppose that the race for the legislative elections this year would delay its start, the almost daily appearance of electoral measurements It is a symptom that the country – or at least a part – is already in campaign mode. Clarion advance this Saturday a new study, with updated numbers in Nation, Province and City. They show an even and open fight between the Frente de Todos and Juntos por el Cambio, with just over six months to go until the PASO.

The survey, of 1,800 cases across the country, is Opinion, a pioneering consultancy in online surveys, which had very good forecasts in 2015 in the City. In the 2019 presidential elections he erred like the majority.

The firm has been publishing a complete monthly “Citizen Thermometer”. These are the main conclusions of the survey that was carried out between January 13 and 25.

The image of President Alberto Fernández is in decline. For Opinaia, it is third, below Larreta and Vidal.

– “The popularity of the Fernández management remains stable with a downward trend. Again, more Argentines critically evaluate the national government than those who support it. “

– “Perception in relation to main problems of the country does not undergo great changes in relation to the previous month. Concern for economy continues to top the ranking. “

– “From October to this part, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is the political leader with best image of the country. For his part, Alberto Fernández loses some positive evaluation points, placing himself behind María Eugenia Vidal in the general ranking “.

– “The evaluation of the pandemic management record the lowest value March to this part. The agreement with the distancing remains stable, as the concern about the virus and the fear of being infected increases “.

– “The predisposition to get a vaccine suffers a slight drop compared to the previous month. When asked individually, the vaccines that generate the most confidence are those from Pfizer and Oxford, while the vaccine from Russia, and especially the one from China, raises doubts. “

– “Expectations for the economy are not favorable. For half of those surveyed the economic situation product of the pandemic It will be worse than it was during 2020. “

Election numbers

The fifth and final chapter of the report points to the 2021 elections. It starts with an interesting segmentation, under the logic of the crack. It separates the respondents into three large groups: related to the Frente de Todos (“Polo K”), Juntos por el Cambio (“Polo C”) and neither of the two (“Independientes”). Then it subdivides them again internally according to their intensity.

– He “Polo K” sum 36%: 22% from “Faithful”that “they would vote for the Frente de Todos”; and 14% from “Supporters”, that “they could vote for the Front of All and they would never vote Together for Change.”

– He “Pole C” sum 42%: twenty-one% from “Faithful”, that “they would vote for sure Together for Change”; and twenty-one% from “Supporters”, that “they could vote for Together for Change and they would never vote for All Front”.

– The “Independent” , finally, they add 22%: 14% are hard, that “they would not vote for either of the two”; and 8% softer, that “they could vote for both.”

He other parameter general and linked to polarization appears when the consultant asks about the electoral floors and ceilings of each space. A variant of the previous segmentation.

There, the options regarding the poles of the rift are three: “I would never vote” (ceiling), “I could vote” and “Surely I would vote” (floor).

He Front of All have a the ceiling rejection of 53%, a floor from 25% and 22% who could vote.

Together for Change, meanwhile, shows lower rejection (48%), floor lower (2. 3%) and 29% who could vote for it.

Then the more specific question appears: “Next year there will be legislative elections for national deputies and senators. Which of the following political spaces would you vote for?“.

He national stage what publishes Opinion is even: 26% Together for Change, 23% Front of All, 26% Undecided and the rest divided into five options: Peronism no K 5%, José Luis Espert 4%, Frente de Izquierda 3%, Frente NOS de Juan José Gómez Centurión 2% and None 11%.

Compared to December, there was a 4 point drop from Frente de Todos, a rise of 2 from Together for Change and the Undecided increased 5%.

This scenario of relative parity and open end is the one they showed other recent studies who published Clarion, from the consulting firms Synopsis and MOVE, and which would also reflect a certain weariness with the crack.

Another survey, by Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, differentiated itself and raised a scenario with the Frente de Todos at the top and clearly ahead.

Going back to the numbers Opinion, in the Province the ruling party continues to prevail, but for less: 27% now add the Frente de Todos (down 5 points in one month), Together for Change 24% (down 2) and the Undecided 24% (up 3).

In the City, while, the difference was widened in favor of Together for Change: it grew 4 points compared to the previous measurement and with 41% it takes 22 points from Frente de Todos, which dropped 1 to 19%. The Undecided remained at 19%.

