While the ruling party and opposition, national and provincial, debate what to do with the PASO and the general legislative 2021, a similar uncertainty appears in the anticipated poll war heading into that mid-term fight. Clarion has now accessed a new electoral study that brings the latest numbers to Nation, Province and City level. With a polarization that has not yet settled and a predictably high level of undecided.

The survey that addressed the issue is from Opinion, a pioneering consultancy in online measurements. After several successes in 2015 and 2017, in the presidential 2019 he was far behind with his forecasts, like most of the firms.

Between March 10 and 25, he conducted a survey of 1,800 cases, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2%. It’s about a national study, but with cuts by district. For example in voting intention.

The “Citizen Thermometer” of Opinion It starts with a summary of the general results of the March survey.

– “The positive evaluation of the management from Alberto Fernandez falls for the fourth consecutive month, placing itself in a 42% of general approval. Although it manages to maintain a good part of its electoral base, it loses ground among the independent electorate. “

– “For Argentine public opinion, the economy still shows no signs of recovery. The assessment of the current situation remains markedly negative, while expectations continue to decline. As time goes by, the government Alberto Fernández is seen as the main responsible of this situation “.

– “As in the last two editions of the Thermometer, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Maria Eugenia Vidal they are the two best positioned leaders, with a favorable image balance “.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Axel Kicillof and Alberto Fernández at Quinta de Olivos. People will audit their efforts in the next legislative.

– “A slight recovery of the general approval of what the Government has been doing with the pandemic, exceeding 50% acceptance. Specifically, the management and handling of the coronavirus is the best evaluated aspect of the Government, comparing it with the economy, security, poverty and transparency “.

– “The predisposition to be vaccinated against Covid-19 reaches a majority consensus, registering the highest value since October of last year. Again, the Sputnik-V vaccine would be the most chosen, while the vaccine of Chinese origin arouses the lowest level of confidence. “

– “Only three out of ten persons would support a return to a strict quarantine in the face of a possible second wave of the virus. However, the need to take some kind of restrictive measure of activities and / or circulation is recognized. “

National voting intention

The first question of the electoral chapter addresses the issue in a binary way and with the Government as the subject. Similar to what other consulting firms have been doing, such as Giacobbe & Asociados, Opinion inquires: “Regardless of who you plan to vote for, How would you like the government of Alberto Fernández to do in the next elections?“.

– To the 41% he would like lose (one point more than in February).

– To the 32% he would like may i win (two points more than in February).

– To the 27% you it’s the same (three points less than in February).

Then the firm makes an interesting “Political segmentation”, according to the probability of the vote.

– The K pole comes to 36% (down one point compared to February), between a twenty-one% from “faithful” that “they would surely vote for the FdT and never vote for JxC”, plus a fifteen% from “supporters ” that “they could vote for the FdT and they would never vote for JxC”.

– The Pole C comes to 43% (it rose three points compared to February), between a twenty% from “faithful” that “they would vote for sure JxC and never vote for the FdT”, plus a 2. 3% from “sympathizers” that “they could vote for JxC and they would never vote for FdT.”

– The Independent add up twenty-one%, between a 14% of which “they would not vote for either of them” and a 7% of which “they could vote for both”.

v 1.5 Nation electoral survey Based on a survey of 1,800 cases. In %.

Tap to explore the data Source: Opinion

Infographic: Clarion

Then he asks about the intention to vote for space at the national level, with the logic of the alliances of the last presidential. And there is almost a triple tie between Front of All, Together for Change and the undecided.

one) “Does not know”: 26%.

two) “Together for Change by Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “: 25%.

3) “Front of All by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner “: 24%.

4) “A none“: 12%.

5) “Front Awakening by José Luis Espert “: 5%.

6) “Non-Kirchnerist Peronism by Juan Schiaretti “: 4%.

7) “Left Front by Nicolás del Caño and Myriam Bregman “: two%.

8) “Front NOS by Juan José Gómez Centurión “: two%.

Polarization does not reach 50%, when in the general of 2019 it approached 90 points.

Buenos Aires voting intention

The consultant also makes the cut in the Buenos Aires province, where although Everyone’s Front prevails, does it for one clearly smaller difference to which he obtained in 2019 on Together for Change, both in the national categories (President) and in the provincial (Governor).

According to the latest numbers of Opinion, the officialdom would arrive at 28%, against him 24% of the main opposition alliance. The undecided they sneak in the middle, with the 26%, and they configure another almost triple tie, with a polarization that is also light. They complete:

v 1.5 Electoral survey Province Based on a survey of 1,800 cases. In %.

Tap to explore the data Source: Opinion

Infographic: Clarion

4) “To nobody”: 10%.

5) “Front Awakening”: 4%.

6) “Non-Kirchnerist Peronism”: 3%.

7) “Left Front”: 3%.

8) “Front NOS”: two%.

Compared to February, bigger changes they were a rise of four points of the undecided and a decrease in equal proportion of the “To none”.

Buenos Aires voting intention

Is he scenario where there is more difference between the two main forces. Together for Change takes you out 10 points In Front of Everyone in the City: 36% to 26%. In any case, the gap is smaller than the one achieved in 2019 (both in the presidential and for the head of government). And compared to February, there was an improvement of five points in Kirchnerism and a drop of two in Macrismo.

In this case, the undecided did not intervene in the fight above: they dropped five points in March, to remain in fifteen%. And the polarization is a little deeper: 62 points between the FdT and JxC.

v 1.5 Electoral survey City Based on a survey of 1,800 cases. In %.

Tap to explore the data Source: Opinion

Infographic: Clarion

They complete:

4) “To nobody”: 9%.

5) “Front Awakening”: 7%.

6) “Left Front“: 3%.

7) “Peronism no K”: one%.

8) “Front NOS”: one%.

Look also

