As soon as the agreement between the Government and the opposition to run the dates of the legislative elections this year, for the only time, the different party camps focused their attention on the rearrangements of the electoral schedule.

As the primaries will take place five weeks after those foreseen in the current law – going from August 8 to September 12-, the political thread may be extended for the same period, until the new deadline for the presentation of pre-candidacies before the respective party bodies expires: It will be July 24. On that day, the barriers will also be lifted for the competing lists to inaugurate their respective electoral campaigns with a view to the PASO.

Ten days before, the July 14, the electoral alliances and all groups will have time until the 19 to reserve the color of your ballot.

The Executive Branch will dedicate the next few days to polishing the project that it will send to Congress, at the request of the Together for Change blocs, to reform the electoral law. The Government intended to deal with the initiatives that already have a parliamentary status, but the opposition warned it that none carries the “lock clause” that he managed to impose on the agreement and that prohibits further modifications to the calendar for this season.

Wado de Pedro and Mario Negri, in a meeting prior to the secret negotiations they held to agree on the running of the 2021 elections.

According to the draft of the project that the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, and the parliamentary heads agreed on Friday, and to which he had access Clarion, the only variations in the pre-electoral deadlines are related to the general elections. As in this case the shift is only three weeks, from October 24 to November 14, the campaign periods and the officialization of lists will also be reduced, from 50 to 45 days. So they will be set for the September 30th.

The short text, negotiated in secret During the previous days by De Pedro and Mario Negri, head of the interblock of Together for the Change in Deputies, later endorsed with the same secrecy by the national table of that coalition, it has eight articles, including a formal one. None of them are dedicated to modifying the 1.5% floor of the total number of valid votes cast that is required of the smallest parties in order to overcome the primaries and thus be able to compete in the general elections.

The law must be ready before June 14th, what for Alberto Fernandez make the new call in time. To stop, this Saturday he cited by decree for the original dates. Only Congress may modify them.