A new electoral poll shows an open stage for legislative 2021, now with a postponed date. Four months before the PASO and five months before the general national elections, Together for Change appears with a slight advantage at the country level on the Front of All and the liberals of Jose Luis Espert, in an expectant third place.

Work is from Tachyon, one of the consulting firms that has been measuring for the world of politics for several years. The last survey of the firm was made in April, with 2,584 cases and a margin of error of +/- 2%.

Clarín anticipated part of the survey on Tuesday, which came with a surprise in the image of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: the head of government combined more negative than positive assessment, despite which he remained at the top in a ranking against the President, Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof Y Mauricio Macri.

General vote intention and by referents

The first electoral table of Tachyon it is the axis in the main references of each space. And there “HRLarreta, M.Macri, MEVidal, P.Bullrich, M.Lousteau, D.Santilli, MAPichetto” they end up tapping with the 31%.

Seconds appear the representatives of the ruling party “A.Fernández, C. Fernández, A.Kicillof, S.Massa, M.Kirchner”, with 28.2%. A difference of 2.8 points, statistically a technical draw.

The numbers of this poll coincide above all with the floor that the Frente de Todos would be reaching, around 30 pointsAfter having won the presidential election with 48. In any case, analysts point out, in the intermediate legislatures there is usually a dispersion of the vote due to a greater offer and because they are not executive positions. Therefore, at the national level, can be earned with 40% or even less.

The poll combo is completed by:

3) “JLEspert, J. Milei, L. Rosales”: 9.5%.

4) “Peronism no of.”: 4.9%.

5) “N. Del Caño, M.Bregman”: two%.

6) “I will not vote”: 9.3%.

7) “Ns / Nc”: fifteen%.

Taquion was the first consultant to bring Together for Change up for this year’s elections. Already did a september poll, when it granted 30.7% of the intention to vote, against 28.9% of the ruling party. That is, the numbers would be stabilized.

The fact that went down a bit was Espert, which had nearly 13 points in that 2020 test and is now down to less than 10. It’s still a high number for a liberal third force anyway. With two buts: for the 2019 election it was also high in the polls and then it had a barely regular performance; and this study was done before the scandal involving the economist, for having traveled on a plane loaned by a drug trafficker now arrested.

Voting intention by age

The study of Tachyon It also provides detailed voting intention according to the age of the respondents. And there are some surprises. The strongest, perhaps, is that Espert is first among those under 25 (Generation Z): Liberals total 21.7% against 21% of the representatives of Together for Change. And also in this group the largest number of undecided is seen: 23.7% of “ns / nc”.

Between the millennials (from 26 to 38 years old), the parity occurs between Together for Change (27.7%) and the Front of All (26.2%). Espert falls sharply, but remains in double digits (11.7%).

Among those of the Generation X (from 39 to 55), there is also a technical tie for the crack, but with the ruling party up by half a point: 32% against 31.5%.

Among the ones who over 55, Together for Change predominates: 39.3% against 33.7% of the Frente de Todos. And here, predictably, Espert falls to only 3.4%.

Analyst Warning

Consulted by Clarion Regarding the analysis he made of the numbers, Doval made it clear that this type of survey “are not predictive of actual results, they serve to measure sensitivity and where certain projections are going “.

For this look he has on voting intention polls, Doval decided to stop publishing them two months before the 2019 elections, in which his colleagues ended up targeted because they were too far behind in their forecasts.

Doval also cautions that these studies can bring an “opposition bias” and that the Frente de Todos has room to grow. “In online surveys, as we do, those who do not have the power are more expressive. Since Alberto Fernández took office, many more people have been complaining. You also have a high level of undecided and you have to see what happens if the vaccination plan is finished or the economic indicators improve. That is why, I insist, that this is not a real predictor of results, but a pulse of how public opinion is. Y you can see the lack of hope and expectations on the future of the country “.

