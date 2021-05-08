A new electoral poll in the most important district of the country left striking results. With the date of the elections agreed just this Friday (STEP on September 12 and general on November 14), the consulting firm Trends asked the intention to vote by space and by candidate in the province of Buenos Aires. With a central surprise: the head of the Civic Coalition Elisa Carrió finished first, above the camper and holder of the PAMI Luana Volnovich.

Trends is a firm that was born in 2017 and tends to bring its studies closer to leftist sectors, such as the FIT. He also had clients in the Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires Legislatures. Between April 29 and May 3, he conducted a survey of 2,762 cases, with +/- 1.89% margin of error.

Luana Volnovich, head of PAMI, was measured as a candidate in the Province. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

The 19-page report begins with a Summary of Results:

– “At present, the main concern of respondents is the pandemic“.

– “The 38% thinks that the situation in the future is going to get worse, a valuation that has been declining since October “.

– “The 76% answer have a lot or a little scared to what someone in your family gets infected“.

– “In this context, restrictive measures they have a broad support in the province of Buenos Aires “.

Survey by the Tendencies consultancy in the province of Buenos Aires. How is the evaluation of the national government.

– “A 55% consider that classes must be virtual and 41% are in favor of maintaining presence “.

– “The government of Alberto Fernández it is negatively rated for him 56.1% of the participants”.

– “The approval of its management It has been stabilized around the 40 points. In March 2020, when he took the first isolation measures, he had passed 90% approval. “

In conclusion, it could be said that According to this study, the majority of Buenos Aires residents support the measures and the discourse de Fernández and the governor Axel Kicillof -prioritize health over economics, restrict circulation and face-to-face classes-, but they are critics of the President’s management. And also, as will be seen below, this has an electoral impact for the ruling party.

The numbers for legislative

About the end of the study, comes the electoral chapter. As a last antecedent, it must be remembered that the Frente de Todos got more than 15 points a Together for Change in the general of 2019. How did you give the survey? This is how the report sums it up:

– “In relation to Parliamentary election of this year, there is a slight advantage of the Front of All as a political space with a 34.5% of adhesion, in front of a 32.3% from Together for Change“.

– “The Front of All has a low voting fidelity in relation to 2019, at least a quarter of Alberto Fernández’s voters today are undecided. “

– “When asking for candidates for national deputies, Elisa Carrió reaches a 30.8% voting intention, in front of a 26.9% from Luana Volnovich. Graciela Camano harvest a 6% Y Nicolas del Caño a 4.6%, among other candidates “.

Survey by the Tendencies consultancy in the province of Buenos Aires. How is the electoral panorama for the legislative ones by space.

The list by space is completed with the Left Front Y Federal Consensus, both with 4.1%, Liberals 3.2%, “null or white” 2.8%, “will not vote” 7% and “I don’t know” 12.1%.

Per candidate, meanwhile, appear Jose Luis Espert with 3.7%, “white or null” 5.2% and “I don’t know” 22.7%.

Conclusions: Carrió better defends the brand of Together for Change that Volnovich of the Front of All. And even with an attenuated polarization, a very competitive third space does not appear. Neither the non-K Peronists of Federal Consensus nor the liberals who at some point threatened to approach double digits. All, of course, in a very preliminary context and with a high level of undecided when asked with name and surname.

Clarion consulted the firm why did they choose these candidates, in particular to Carrió: “Although there is not much clarity yet, it seemed to us that she could be a figure that could contain the votes of space, as if to see where she was standing. That may influence her to surpass Volnovich, who is not so well known and it hurts her. “

Survey by the Tendencies consultancy in the province of Buenos Aires. How is the electoral panorama for the legislative by candidate.

As this newspaper said, in Together for Change there is a strong debate about the nominations in the Province. The head of the Buenos Aires government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta -which aspires to become a shipowner, thinking in 2023- warned that they would lead Maria Eugenia Vidal or Diego Santilli. Anyone who does not do it in Buenos Aires territory would do so in the City.

But a sector of Together for Provincial Change refuses to impose Santilli and threatens to present internal if the candidate is him. There the mayor of Vicente López is noted Jorge Macri. In the roll of applicants, Carrió herself and even the Rio Negro join Miguel Angel Pichetto.

On the side of the Frente de Todos, there are also names for all tastes: Volnovich, the head of ANSES and also a camper Fernanda raverta, the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero, Chancellor Felipe Solá and even the stainless Daniel scioli.

