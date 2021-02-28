One of the central questions of the scandal of the VIP vaccination is how it can affect the electoral base of Front of All. This year half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate are renewed, in the mid-term national legislatures. With the PASO still at least five months away – if the early August date sticks – it is difficult for analysts to forecast that future impact. But the ruling party today has a scenario to worry about: a new survey accessed Clarion this weekend reveals that the strength of Alberto Fernandez Y Cristina Kirchner lost almost 8 points voting intention since December. With one consolation: most of that flow did not capitalize on Together for Change instead, he moved to the “undecided” category.

The study that shows this electoral dynamics is of Trespuntozero, a consulting firm that has clients on both sides of the crack and that was the Argentine firm that best predicted the presidential of October 2019. In the primaries it had been far behind, like the rest of the pollsters.

Between February 23 and 25, the consulting firm conducted a survey of 1,000 cases in all the country. This Saturday, Clarín advanced part of that study, where the President was seen for the first time with a worse image than Mauricio Macri.

Trespuntozero began to measure the electoral scenario in October 2020. Starting with a general question. Do people want change or continuity? He put it like this: “Thinking about next year’s legislative elections, would you say you plan to vote for …?”. And he gave hard and soft options for each variant.

– For the continuists, “to follow the national government of Alberto Fernández” or “to follow the national government of Alberto Fernández but with improvements in management.”

– For the money changers, “that the national government of Alberto Fernández changes” or that “the national government of Alberto Fernández changes but that some progress be maintained.”

In that first parameter, one year after the electoral triumph, the money changers and the continuistas were statistically equal: 48.6% against 47.6%. In the last measurement, however, the gap widened in favor of the former: 57.5% vs. 35.2%.

Does that mean that, despite the decline, the ruling party maintains an interesting 35.2% vote intention for mid-term legislatures, which tend to be won with just over 40 points? Not necessarily.

Because then the consultancy specifically asks with the names of the main political forces. And the Frente de Todos barely exceeds 25 points (25.4%). In that table, Together for Change is first with 32.4% and the Awakening space of Jose Luis Espert, third with 8.5%.

Complete US of Juan José Gómez Centurion and the FIT of Nicolas del Caño, with marginal numbers. The rest? 13.7% choose “none” and 16.7% “don’t know”.

The interesting thing, more than the static image is the dynamics, analyzing all the variables together. There you can see two important things: on the one hand, the The fall of the Frente de Todos occurred between December and early February, without clearly deepening after the VIP Vaccination scandal; on the other, those points that the ruling party lost mostly went to the undecided category.

The voting intention of Together for Change, in contrast, is seen much more stable, always around 30 points. In the consulting firm run by the analyst Shila vilker They suggest waiting for new measurements, but they do not rule out that this disenchanted vote will return to the ruling party.

In the last table of the chapter of “Electoral Climate”, the pollster analyzes the fidelity of the voters with respect to 2019. And there the impact on the Front of All of the disenchanted is clearly seen: 18.3% who elected that K Peronism a little over a year ago, now take refuge in the “none” option.

